CPCB Flags Pollution In Sutlej, Beas, Jhelum; Experts Call For Strict Monitoring
The CPCB was responding to NGT petition on alleged destruction of Punjab's five rivers, from unregulated industrial discharge, mining, encroachment; unsustainable development and agricultural run-off.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has identified one polluted river stretch (PRS) in each of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. These stretches are on the Sutlej in Punjab, the Beas in Himachal and the Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir.
The revelation was made before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), after the apex green body sought a response while hearing a petition regarding the alleged destruction of the five rivers that give Punjab its name — Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — due to alleged unregulated industrial discharge from grossly polluting industries like textile, pharmaceuticals, etc. as well as small scale industries; large-scale sand mining; encroachment; unsustainable development along riverbanks; and agricultural run-off, which includes pesticides and insecticides; besides municipal waste.
In its recent response submitted before the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CPCB, in coordination with the state's Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) or Pollution Control Committees (PCCs), has said it has now established a National Water Quality Monitoring Programme (NWMP) under the MoEF&CC.
Citing that water quality monitoring under this programme helps prepare a plan for prevention and control of pollution by states/Union Territories (UTs), it said, "Currently, under NWMP, 4,922 locations in the country are monitored, which include 2,265 rivers locations, 832 stagnant water bodies (587 lakes, 143 ponds, 102 tanks), 1,271 groundwater locations, 227 marine locations and 327 other water bodies."
The CPCB said the water quality data from NWMP is used to identify PRS, based on the level of organic load — measured in terms of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) concentration. Locations/stretches of rivers that don't meet the 'Primary Water Quality' criterion for outdoor bathing, or the BOD parameter for organic pollution, are marked as polluted locations/stretches. The PRS are classified under categories Priority Class I through Priority Class V, with Priority I being most polluted (with BOD value of over 30 mg/l), while Priority Class V indicates the least polluted.
Status Of Water Quality In Rivers
The CPCB said in 2025, out of the 292 PRS identified in the country based on BOD levels, one PRS each was identified in Himachal, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.
In Punjab, the PRS in Sutlej stretches from Nangal to Harike Bridge in Amritsar. It is classified under Priority I. In Himachal, the PRS in Beas, categorised under Priority V, starts from Sujanpur Tihra and ends in Nadaun Town, after it joins the Maan Khad. Similarly, in Jammu and Kashmir, the PRS in the Jhelum stretches from its confluence with Vishab Nallah, all the way up to Baramulla. It is classified under Priority IV.
Regarding the River Ravi, the CPCB said during 2024, it was monitored at 13 locations in total — seven in Himachal, two in Punjab and four in J&K — out of which, non-compliance was found at one location each in J&K and Punjab.
During this period, Chenab was monitored at one location in Himachal and five in J&K, and found to be non-complying at one location in J&K.
CPCB has said it has directed respective SPCBs or PCCs to take necessary actions to ensure urban local bodies update the restoration plans for the PRS in the identified rivers and water bodies. It also said it will abide by any orders or directions by the NGT, whose next scheduled hearing is on April 28.
Expert's View
Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmentalist Anil Gupta said, ''The NGT report on PRS, especially regarding the Sutlej in Punjab, Beas in Himachal, Jhelum in J&K is worrying. Because of industrialisation in these regions, there might be direct discharge of industrial waste, or that STPs are not being properly treated."
Gupta, who is a member of the CPCB, said, "The CPCB has issued directions in this regard for strict monitoring, so that these rivers remain clean." He further said concerned state governments should also look into the matter.