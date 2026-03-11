ETV Bharat / bharat

CPCB Flags Pollution In Sutlej, Beas, Jhelum; Experts Call For Strict Monitoring

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has identified one polluted river stretch (PRS) in each of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. These stretches are on the Sutlej in Punjab, the Beas in Himachal and the Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir.

The revelation was made before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), after the apex green body sought a response while hearing a petition regarding the alleged destruction of the five rivers that give Punjab its name — Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — due to alleged unregulated industrial discharge from grossly polluting industries like textile, pharmaceuticals, etc. as well as small scale industries; large-scale sand mining; encroachment; unsustainable development along riverbanks; and agricultural run-off, which includes pesticides and insecticides; besides municipal waste.

In its recent response submitted before the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CPCB, in coordination with the state's Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) or Pollution Control Committees (PCCs), has said it has now established a National Water Quality Monitoring Programme (NWMP) under the MoEF&CC.

Citing that water quality monitoring under this programme helps prepare a plan for prevention and control of pollution by states/Union Territories (UTs), it said, "Currently, under NWMP, 4,922 locations in the country are monitored, which include 2,265 rivers locations, 832 stagnant water bodies (587 lakes, 143 ponds, 102 tanks), 1,271 groundwater locations, 227 marine locations and 327 other water bodies."

The CPCB said the water quality data from NWMP is used to identify PRS, based on the level of organic load — measured in terms of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) concentration. Locations/stretches of rivers that don't meet the 'Primary Water Quality' criterion for outdoor bathing, or the BOD parameter for organic pollution, are marked as polluted locations/stretches. The PRS are classified under categories Priority Class I through Priority Class V, with Priority I being most polluted (with BOD value of over 30 mg/l), while Priority Class V indicates the least polluted.

Status Of Water Quality In Rivers