CPCB Directs Delhi, 3 Northern States To Seal 648 Industries Over Emissions Data Gaps
The affected units include tanneries, sugar mills, thermal power plants, waste management facilities, food processing businesses, textile units and metal processing industries, reports Santu Das.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of other northern states to initiate immediate action, including the closure and sealing of 648 industries, for non-compliance with its directives.
The CPCB found that 648 industries failed to meet the mandatory requirement to keep 85 per cent of online emissions data available.
Under Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) guidelines, industries must continuously transmit data to the respective State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) servers.
OCEMS continuously records industrial air emissions and wastewater discharge and transmits real-time data to regulatory authorities, including SPCBs. The system also generates alerts when pollution levels exceed prescribed limits.
Industrial emissions are among the key contributors to air pollution in northern India, accounting for up to 20 per cent of the pollution, according to the information provided.
The action comes as Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been in force in the region since Wednesday evening, following deteriorating air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked the measures to address worsening pollution.
In a recent letter to the Member Secretary of the DPCC and the SPCBs of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, a copy of which ETV Bharat accessed, the CPCB said 2,291 industries across Delhi and the other northern states had begun transmitting data to its new OCEMS portal.
These units fall into several categories, including 17 highly polluting industries like tanneries, sugar mills, and thermal power plants; common waste treatment and management facilities; red-category medium- and large-scale industries; food processing; textiles; and metal processing.
The CPCB found that 648 of these industries failed to meet the minimum data-availability requirement. Of these, 10 are in Delhi, 80 in Rajasthan, 298 in Haryana and 260 in Uttar Pradesh.
Reiterating its OCEMS guidelines, the CPCB directed the DPCC and the respective SPCBs to take immediate action against the non-compliant units, including closure and sealing.
The board also clarified that it could revoke closure orders and de-seal units only after the concerned industries implemented corrective measures to the satisfaction of the respective SPCB or DPCC.
Reacting to the move, environmental activist Tannuja Chauhan welcomed the action, saying industrial polluters must be held accountable.
"Shutting down industrial violators alone will not lead to clear skies, especially over the capital. If authorities truly want to resolve NCR's recurring air quality crisis, then the air pollution caused by the transport sector must be treated as an equal, non-negotiable priority," she told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
Chauhan said several source-apportionment studies had identified vehicular emissions, particularly from private cars and other personal motorised vehicles, as major year-round contributors to localised particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.
"Sealing industrial stacks while leaving millions of private vehicles unchecked is only half a solution," she said.
She stressed that lasting air-quality improvements would require a comprehensive plan to reduce dependence on private vehicles. Regulatory bodies and state governments across the region must rapidly expand, modernise and integrate public transport networks, including electric buses, last-mile feeder services, dedicated pedestrian and cycling lanes, and metro routes.
According to Chauhan, these services must also be made safe, accessible, reliable and affordable to encourage greater public transport use.
She added that unless dependence on personal vehicles is substantially reduced and mass public transport is strengthened, emergency interventions under GRAP would remain reactive, temporary measures rather than permanent solutions.
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