ETV Bharat / bharat

CPCB Directs Delhi, 3 Northern States To Seal 648 Industries Over Emissions Data Gaps

People jog amid dense smog near the India Gate and Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) of other northern states to initiate immediate action, including the closure and sealing of 648 industries, for non-compliance with its directives.

The CPCB found that 648 industries failed to meet the mandatory requirement to keep 85 per cent of online emissions data available.

Under Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) guidelines, industries must continuously transmit data to the respective State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) servers.

OCEMS continuously records industrial air emissions and wastewater discharge and transmits real-time data to regulatory authorities, including SPCBs. The system also generates alerts when pollution levels exceed prescribed limits.

Industrial emissions are among the key contributors to air pollution in northern India, accounting for up to 20 per cent of the pollution, according to the information provided.

The action comes as Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been in force in the region since Wednesday evening, following deteriorating air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked the measures to address worsening pollution.

In a recent letter to the Member Secretary of the DPCC and the SPCBs of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, a copy of which ETV Bharat accessed, the CPCB said 2,291 industries across Delhi and the other northern states had begun transmitting data to its new OCEMS portal.

These units fall into several categories, including 17 highly polluting industries like tanneries, sugar mills, and thermal power plants; common waste treatment and management facilities; red-category medium- and large-scale industries; food processing; textiles; and metal processing.

The CPCB found that 648 of these industries failed to meet the minimum data-availability requirement. Of these, 10 are in Delhi, 80 in Rajasthan, 298 in Haryana and 260 in Uttar Pradesh.

Reiterating its OCEMS guidelines, the CPCB directed the DPCC and the respective SPCBs to take immediate action against the non-compliant units, including closure and sealing.