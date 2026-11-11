ETV Bharat / bharat

CPCB Acknowledges Pollution Readings Above 999 µg/m³ Excluded From AQI Calculation; Methodology Review Underway

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday acknowledged that particulate matter readings exceeding 999 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) are excluded from the Air Quality Index (AQI) calculation under the existing methodology, as the monitoring system was originally designed to measure concentrations within a range of 0–1,000 µg/m³.

The pollution watchdog also indicated that it is reviewing the existing methodology, with internal deliberations and consultations underway on processing data beyond the system's designed measurement range.

Sources in the Environment Ministry, meanwhile, acknowledged that the 2015 data-validation framework is outdated and needs to be revised, pointing out that although monitoring instruments have been upgraded over the years, the methodology governing data validation has remained unchanged.

Sources said the particulate matter analysers deployed when the National Air Quality Index (NAQI) was introduced in 2015 were calibrated for a measurement range of 0–1,000 µg/m³, and the methodology was developed accordingly. "However, over the years, the instruments have been upgraded, but the methodology has remained the same," a source said.

In a detailed 11-point statement issued on X, CPCB said: "The particulate matter analysers deployed at the time of introduction of the NAQI were calibrated for a measurement range of 0–1,000 µg/m³. Accordingly, consistent with this, the designed system of automated data validation treats hourly readings beyond the calibrated range as outside range, and such readings are not used in the computation."

"During extreme episodes, which are occasional like Diwali firecracker bursting, this may appear as a data gap at the particular station concerned, and those hours do not contribute to the 24-hour average of relevant pollutant for concerned station," it added. This comes amid reports that 45 of Delhi's 59 monitoring stations recorded missing hourly readings for at least one pollutant, with experts pointing out that several monitoring stations showed data gaps as PM2.5 concentrations approached 1,000 µg/m³.

Explaining why such readings appear as missing data, a source in the ministry said: "It is not that the data is missing. We have the data. However, that data is not used in the calculation." "Those data missing bands that you see on CPCB, we have the complete data. However, that data is not used in the calculation," the source added.

On the need to revise the methodology, another source said internal discussions were already underway, although no external expert committee had officially been constituted so far. "What I know is that internally, two-three scientists are already working on this."