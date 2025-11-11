‘Cowardly Incident, Committed To Upholding Rule Of Law’, SC Pays Homage To Victims Of Red Fort Blast

ETV Bharat / bharat

The Supreme Court paid homage to the victims of the car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Supreme Court (File/IANS)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : November 11, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday paid homage to the victims of the car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed twelve lives and injured several people, and said it is committed to upholding the rule of law and termed it a “cowardly incident”.

“We also take note of the cowardly incident that took place in Delhi yesterday. We are all deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life by the car blast which occurred in Delhi on the evening of November 10, 2025,” said BR Gavai, Chief Justice of India. The CJI made this observation during the full court reference in the memory of senior advocates Dr Sharat S. Javali and Jagdish Chandra Gupta.

The CJI, in a message of condolence, said,” On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and the entire judicial as well as legal fraternity in the country, I convey our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy.

He further said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are grieving, as well as with those who are injured or otherwise affected. No words can truly ease the pain of such loss, yet we hope that the collective compassion and solidarity of the nation will offer some comfort in this hour of sorrow”.

In this moment of grief, the CJI said, we stand in solidarity with the bereaved. “We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure justice, and safeguard the dignity of every citizen. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. May courage and solace reach the bereaved families and all those who mourn this irreparable loss”, he added.

