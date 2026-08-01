ETV Bharat / bharat

Dispute Over Cow Dung Turns Deadly In Bihar, 65-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death

Patna: A 65-year-old man was beaten to death, and seven others were seriously injured over a dispute on cow dung in Bihar. The condition of one of them was critical.

The incident occurred at Dhanarua, around 35 km south of the state capital on Friday evening. According to the police, an argument broke out between two neighbours over the dumping of cow dung and escalated into a fight in which sticks, iron rods and bricks were freely used by both sides.

The deceased has been identified as Lalkeshwar Yadav, while the critically injured person is Tuntun Yadav. He is receiving intensive medical care.

The houses of Lalkeshwar and Tuntun are adjacent to each other. Tuntun, who keeps a few cattle, used to dump cow dung near his neighbour’s house. Lalkeshwar objected to it on the ground that it was used to choke the drains and spread filth.

Another point of confrontation was that Tuntun at times stuck cow-dung cakes, used as cooking fuel, on the walls of Lalkeshwar’s house to dry them.