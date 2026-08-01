Dispute Over Cow Dung Turns Deadly In Bihar, 65-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death
In Bihar's Dhanarua, a cow dung dispute between neighbors turned violent, resulting in one man's death and seven serious injuries; arrests are underway.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 1, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Patna: A 65-year-old man was beaten to death, and seven others were seriously injured over a dispute on cow dung in Bihar. The condition of one of them was critical.
The incident occurred at Dhanarua, around 35 km south of the state capital on Friday evening. According to the police, an argument broke out between two neighbours over the dumping of cow dung and escalated into a fight in which sticks, iron rods and bricks were freely used by both sides.
The deceased has been identified as Lalkeshwar Yadav, while the critically injured person is Tuntun Yadav. He is receiving intensive medical care.
The houses of Lalkeshwar and Tuntun are adjacent to each other. Tuntun, who keeps a few cattle, used to dump cow dung near his neighbour’s house. Lalkeshwar objected to it on the ground that it was used to choke the drains and spread filth.
Another point of confrontation was that Tuntun at times stuck cow-dung cakes, used as cooking fuel, on the walls of Lalkeshwar’s house to dry them.
“On Friday, the dispute aggravated and turned violent. Both sides started throwing bricks and stones at each other. One person hit Lalkeshwar on the head with an iron rod. His family took him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Dhanarua station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar.
An FIR has been registered against five named accused in the aftermath of the incident. One of them, Arjun Yadav, was arrested from Kantahichak village in the area. He is being questioned, while raids are being conducted to arrest others allegedly involved in the incident.
Incidentally, cattle dung plays an important role in fulfilling energy and fertiliser needs in the country. It is used as dried cakes for kitchen fuel and also to produce ‘biogas’ or biomethane to provide electricity as well as cooking gas.
Cow dung is a rich organic fertiliser having nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and beneficial microbes that improve soil health. It supplies slow-release nutrients to soil to aid better plant growth.
Also Read