COVID Vaccine Safe, Sudden Death Risk Lower Among Those Vaccinated: ICMR DG Debunks Concerns After Study On 700 Cases
ICMR DG dismissed fears linking COVID vaccines to sudden deaths, and said research shows the vaccine reduces death risk and protects people from severe COVID.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Bhopal: Amid rising fear and concerns over sudden deaths, especially among young people, after COVID-19 vaccination, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has clarified that there is no link between the vaccine and sudden death. In fact, a study on 700 cases has found that vaccinated people had a lower risk of sudden death, ICMR stated.
ICMR Director General and Secretary of the Department of Health Research, Dr Rajiv Bahl, said the COVID vaccine is completely safe and does not increase the risk of death. Dismissing fears linked to sudden deaths, he said the vaccine has reduced the risk of death from severe COVID by up to 90 percent.
Study Based On 700 Sudden Death Cases
Dr Rajiv Bahl, who was in Bhopal to attend the fourth Research Day programme organised at AIIMS Bhopal, said that a case-control study conducted by ICMR found that the risk of sudden death was 50 percent lower among people who had taken the COVID vaccine compared to those who were not vaccinated.
The study, based on 700 cases of sudden death, was carried out after an increase in sudden deaths, especially among young people, across the country. He said this latest research by ICMR has largely cleared the misconceptions about the vaccine.
AIIMS Research Also Found No Vaccine Link
Recently, AIIMS had also carried out research on rising cases of sudden death and heart attacks among young people to ascertain if there is any possible link with COVID vaccination.
The research found no scientific connection between the vaccine and sudden deaths. The study said the main cause of sudden death in young people is coronary artery disease, or heart disease, with the rise in cases primarily attributed to unhealthy lifestyle habits.
ICMR Running Major Public Health Studies
Dr Bahl said ICMR is currently working on two large public health projects, ALLIED and TARIF, to improve health data and policies in the country. While the ALLIED project is for people above 18 years of age, TARIF focuses on children and adolescents aged 0-18 years.
"Under these projects, data on hemoglobin, biochemistry and other health indicators of healthy people is being collected to help create health policies suited to India's diverse population. One site has been selected from each region including North, South, East, West and Central India to reflect different diets and lifestyles. The Pediatrics Department of AIIMS Bhopal is also part of this project. The results are expected in the next two years," he said.
Warning On Antibiotic Resistance
Dr Bahl also warned that antibiotic resistance is becoming a serious problem in the country. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme, he said people are being advised not to misuse antibiotics.
He said, "Many people take antibiotics even for common cold and cough without consulting doctors. This misuse makes bacteria stronger and medicines less effective. As a result, even common infections like urinary tract infections and pneumonia are becoming harder to treat."
The ICMR chief appealed to people to take antibiotics only on a doctor's advice, in the correct dose, and for the full prescribed duration.
Concern Over Low Research Among Doctors
Dr Bahl said there is also concern about low interest in research among doctors in India. He said in the US, three out of every 100 doctors pursue a PhD, but the number is much lower in India. "To improve medical research, ICMR is providing grants and PhD registration support to young faculty members in institutions like AIIMS and PGI. If even 10-20 percent of medical teachers take up PhD research, it can bring major improvement in medical science in the country," he asserted.
Focus On Early Cancer Detection And New Treatments
The official said ICMR's main focus in cancer care is early detection. He said if cancer is detected early, chances of full recovery are very high, while late detection increases death rates.
He further highlighted that immunotherapy has been one of the biggest medical advances of the last decade. "Treatments like monoclonal antibodies and CAR T-cell therapy help the body's immune system identify and destroy cancer cells. Work is also going on to develop new methods for early cancer diagnosis," he stated.
