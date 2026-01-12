ETV Bharat / bharat

COVID Vaccine Safe, Sudden Death Risk Lower Among Those Vaccinated: ICMR DG Debunks Concerns After Study On 700 Cases

Bhopal: Amid rising fear and concerns over sudden deaths, especially among young people, after COVID-19 vaccination, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has clarified that there is no link between the vaccine and sudden death. In fact, a study on 700 cases has found that vaccinated people had a lower risk of sudden death, ICMR stated.

ICMR Director General and Secretary of the Department of Health Research, Dr Rajiv Bahl, said the COVID vaccine is completely safe and does not increase the risk of death. Dismissing fears linked to sudden deaths, he said the vaccine has reduced the risk of death from severe COVID by up to 90 percent.

Study Based On 700 Sudden Death Cases

Dr Rajiv Bahl, who was in Bhopal to attend the fourth Research Day programme organised at AIIMS Bhopal, said that a case-control study conducted by ICMR found that the risk of sudden death was 50 percent lower among people who had taken the COVID vaccine compared to those who were not vaccinated.

The study, based on 700 cases of sudden death, was carried out after an increase in sudden deaths, especially among young people, across the country. He said this latest research by ICMR has largely cleared the misconceptions about the vaccine.

AIIMS Research Also Found No Vaccine Link

Recently, AIIMS had also carried out research on rising cases of sudden death and heart attacks among young people to ascertain if there is any possible link with COVID vaccination.

The research found no scientific connection between the vaccine and sudden deaths. The study said the main cause of sudden death in young people is coronary artery disease, or heart disease, with the rise in cases primarily attributed to unhealthy lifestyle habits.

ICMR Running Major Public Health Studies

Dr Bahl said ICMR is currently working on two large public health projects, ALLIED and TARIF, to improve health data and policies in the country. While the ALLIED project is for people above 18 years of age, TARIF focuses on children and adolescents aged 0-18 years.