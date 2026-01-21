ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Court’s Creation, Completely Independent’, SC Asks CEC To Examine 'Aravali Zoo Safari Project'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to examine the proposed mega 'Aravali Zoo Safari project', saying the committee is completely independent, and if there is something contrary to environmental norms or against the existing laws, it expects the CEC to be frank enough to tell the court.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled 'In Re: TN Godavarman Thirumulpad'. During the hearing, Haryana government counsel said there is a matter listed before the bench where the apex court had restrained his client from proceeding further with the establishment of Aravalli Zoo Safari.

He said his client has submitted DPR to the central zoo authority and the project is located in Aravalli, Mewat region, and added that there is a degraded forest, which has become degraded because of mining.

“We are proposing to set up a zoo safari there. It will help in conservation of the forest, as well as some areas have been identified for maintaining ponds, so water conservation is also there…”, said the Haryana government counsel.

Another counsel, representing five former forest officers, including officers of Haryana cadre, said an application has been filed by her and there is 10,000 acres of forest land in Aravallis and there is no confusion on the definition.

The counsel said the state is misleading the court and last time they said they have redesigned the project. “This is prime forest land and it is degraded because of illegal mining. They are saying they need to develop a zoo safari, a tourism project to eco-restore a forestland?”, argued the counsel.

The state’s counsel said it is at the very initial stage and we have submitted only DPR (detailed project report) to the central zoo authority and it is yet to consider it, and “we are not starting work. It is the only DPR we have submitted…”. The apex court said the CEC can examine the matter, to which Haryana counsel said that the state has no objection to it and the court may send the DPR to CEC.