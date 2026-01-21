‘Court’s Creation, Completely Independent’, SC Asks CEC To Examine 'Aravali Zoo Safari Project'
Haryana government's counsel said the apex court had restrained his client from proceeding further with establishment of Aravalli Zoo Safari.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to examine the proposed mega 'Aravali Zoo Safari project', saying the committee is completely independent, and if there is something contrary to environmental norms or against the existing laws, it expects the CEC to be frank enough to tell the court.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled 'In Re: TN Godavarman Thirumulpad'. During the hearing, Haryana government counsel said there is a matter listed before the bench where the apex court had restrained his client from proceeding further with the establishment of Aravalli Zoo Safari.
He said his client has submitted DPR to the central zoo authority and the project is located in Aravalli, Mewat region, and added that there is a degraded forest, which has become degraded because of mining.
“We are proposing to set up a zoo safari there. It will help in conservation of the forest, as well as some areas have been identified for maintaining ponds, so water conservation is also there…”, said the Haryana government counsel.
Another counsel, representing five former forest officers, including officers of Haryana cadre, said an application has been filed by her and there is 10,000 acres of forest land in Aravallis and there is no confusion on the definition.
The counsel said the state is misleading the court and last time they said they have redesigned the project. “This is prime forest land and it is degraded because of illegal mining. They are saying they need to develop a zoo safari, a tourism project to eco-restore a forestland?”, argued the counsel.
The state’s counsel said it is at the very initial stage and we have submitted only DPR (detailed project report) to the central zoo authority and it is yet to consider it, and “we are not starting work. It is the only DPR we have submitted…”. The apex court said the CEC can examine the matter, to which Haryana counsel said that the state has no objection to it and the court may send the DPR to CEC.
A counsel said the project is at such an inception stage that even the identification of land needs to be considered, and queried, “whether you need a project of this nature at all?”
“We are confident that CEC, creation of this court, as an autonomous body will give their expert opinion, as completely independent…and if there is something contrary to environmental norms or against the existing laws, we expect them to be frank enough to tell us, otherwise we are not the experts”, observed the CJI.
Senior advocate K Parameshwar, amicus curiae in the matter, said there are three grave concerns: water table, what kind of species, what kind of afforestation they are planning to bring in, and where are they going to source the animals. “All three are ecologically relevant”, he said. Haryana’s counsel said CEC can consider all these aspects.
Parameshwar said he thinks that there is sufficient doubt to say that this project may cause ecological damage but I do not know whether CEC will be able to appreciate it at this stage, and they have not come forward with the entirety of the documents.
The CJI said suppose tomorrow CEC says this project cannot be permitted, it will lead to further destruction, then the matter ends but suppose they say it can be done with certain conditions with certain regulatory measures. “There is no necessity for us to accept that report…we can always hear you”, said the CJI. A counsel said her client's concern was that certain statements were made that work was starting and if the work is not starting then she has no problem in the project getting assessed.
The bench said CEC’s may submit its expert opinion to the report, which may be placed on record with a copy to the amicus as well as to Haryana’s counsel.
In October, 2025, the apex court had put on hold the proposed mega 'Aravali Zoo Safari project', touted to be the world's biggest zoo-safari by the Haryana govt, which aims to set up big cat zones and house hundreds of species of birds, reptiles and butterflies in an area of 10,000 acres in the eco-fragile Aravali range, in Gurgaon and Nuh districts.
Also Read
SC Accepts Centre's 100-m Definition Of Aravalli Hills; Asks To Prepare 'Sustainable' Mining Plan