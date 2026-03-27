ETV Bharat / bharat

Courts Can't Order Fresh Trial Unless There's Risk Of Miscarriage Of Justice: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that criminal proceedings cannot be permitted to linger indefinitely on account of curable procedural defects, noting that the rights of victims and society’s interest in the timely administration of justice are "equally vital considerations".

A bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan made this observation, while setting aside the Allahabad High Court's order for fresh trial in a murder case over the accused not signing on the order of framing of charges passed in 2009.

The bench, in its judgment delivered on March 25, said an order directing a fresh trial cannot be passed in a routine or mechanical manner. “It must be supported by a clear and reasoned finding that the earlier proceedings were vitiated to such an extent that continuation thereof would result in a miscarriage of justice,” it added.

As per the bench, no such finding is evident in the high court's impugned order. It said that in the absence of any demonstrated prejudice, the high court was not justified in using its powers under Section 482 CrPC to set aside the trial and direct that it be conducted afresh.

“It must also be borne in mind that criminal proceedings cannot be prolonged indefinitely on account of curable procedural defects. The rights of victims and the interest of society in timely administration of justice are equally relevant considerations,” added the bench.

The bench further observed the record indicates that on March 27, 2009, the trial court prepared the formal charge and recorded that the charges had been typed but were not signed due to the absence of one of the accused. Subsequently, on June 1, 2009, the court recorded the presence of all the accused along with their counsel and noted that the charges had been framed, after which the matter was fixed for prosecution evidence. “These contemporaneous proceedings clearly indicate that the charge was read over and explained to the accused, thereby satisfying the substantive requirement that they must understand the nature of the accusations,” noted the bench.