ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Courts Can’t Force Deadlock Marriages To Survive’: SC Grants Divorce To Wife Living Separately Since 2003

New Delhi: The Supreme Court observed that when both spouses adopt rigid, uncompromising positions, the judiciary must take a decisive step—even if unwelcome to either side. The apex court underscored that courts cannot compel a marital bond where mutual flexibility is absent, stressing that judicial proceedings cannot manufacture reconciliation.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan on May 27. The bench allowed a plea by a man seeking divorce, noting that the couple had been living separately since 2003 with no possibility of reconciliation.

The husband argued that the wife subjected him to harassment from the early days of the marriage, and while they were living abroad, she made wild and scandalous allegations against him, leading to the loss of his job.

The wife appearing in person vehemently opposed the prayer seeking divorce. She contended that the issues raised by the husband are frivolous and in fact, fictitious, as no such incident occurred. It was further contended that she was totally opposed to granting a divorce, more so because of societal pressure.

“On a query of the Court as to what were her real differences, when clearly relationships cannot be restored between the parties by passing of orders and the Court was of the tentative opinion that the marriage has irretrievably broken down, the respondent-wife could not come up with any satisfactory explanation”, noted the bench, in its order.

The bench noted that regarding the quantum of money offered by the appellant to the respondent, she was not ready to accept that this would be a permanent settlement in terms of a divorce granted to the parties.

The bench said it was thus left in a peculiar situation where it had to decide whether interference was required or not.