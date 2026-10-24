ETV Bharat / bharat

Courts Cannot Be Unmindful When Precious Water Bodies Remain Unprotected: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that courts cannot be unmindful when precious water bodies remain unprotected, while directing all states and authorities to undertake physical ground-truthing and demarcation of wetlands.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the water bodies, being a source of drinking water, are precious and would fall within the four corners of the right to life, as guaranteed under the Constitution.

"This Court cannot remain a mere spectator or be unmindful of the consequences flowing from water bodies remaining unprotected," the bench said.

In order to achieve this objective, the court reiterated its directions to states and Wetland Authorities to undertake physical ground-truthing of water bodies, if not already done, and file a compliance affidavit detailing the mode and method adopted for the exercise. The court initially said the affidavits should be filed within an outer limit of four weeks.

"Shekhar Naphade, senior counsel, has vociferously contended that undertaking the exercise of ground truthing by the officials would be a time-consuming exercise and has prayed for reasonable time of six to nine months being granted," it said.