Courts Can Enforce Rights, Not Social Equality: CJI Surya Kant
The CJI was speaking at the third lecture in the monthly lecture series on law, justice, and legal education by academician Faizan Mustafa.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
New Delhi: A court may enforce rights, but it cannot mandate social equality, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Wednesday, stressing that genuine recognition of equality must come from society at large.
The CJI was speaking at the third lecture in the monthly lecture series on law, justice, and legal education by academician Faizan Mustafa.
He said fraternity binds the common good to human flourishing, since neither can be realised where men and women remain indifferent to the fortunes of their neighbours.
"Though it is perhaps the least discussed of the Preamble’s ideals, Dr. BR Ambedkar considered fraternity indispensable, calling it “a sense of common brotherhood of all Indians”, said the CJI, adding that he even cautioned that without it, liberty and equality could not become “a natural course of things”.
"The lesson for the Judiciary is a humbling one: a court can remedy the violation of a right, but it cannot compel people to treat one another as equals, for that recognition must come from society at large," said the CJI.
The CJI said the right to human flourishing draws upon an established strand of our jurisprudence, in which Article 21 has been read to guarantee not mere animal existence, but a life with dignity.
"To speak of flourishing is to take the next step, and to ask not only what every person must be assured, but what our republic should enable them to achieve: an education that opens doors, a livelihood that sustains a family, and a voice in the affairs of the nation," said the CJI.
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