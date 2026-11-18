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Courts Can Enforce Rights, Not Social Equality: CJI Surya Kant

File photo of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A court may enforce rights, but it cannot mandate social equality, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Wednesday, stressing that genuine recognition of equality must come from society at large.

The CJI was speaking at the third lecture in the monthly lecture series on law, justice, and legal education by academician Faizan Mustafa.

He said fraternity binds the common good to human flourishing, since neither can be realised where men and women remain indifferent to the fortunes of their neighbours. "Though it is perhaps the least discussed of the Preamble’s ideals, Dr. BR Ambedkar considered fraternity indispensable, calling it “a sense of common brotherhood of all Indians”, said the CJI, adding that he even cautioned that without it, liberty and equality could not become “a natural course of things”.