Court Sends Al Falah University Founder Jawad Siddiqui To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Media persons outside Al Falah University as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with Haryana Police, uncovered a large cache of explosives and arms from an apartment in Faridabad ( ANI )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday sent Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 14-day judicial custody in a terror-linked money laundering case. Siddiqui had been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 13 days on November 19. On Monday, he was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan, who sent him to judicial custody till December 15.

During the hearing, the ED counsel briefly argued that it was premature to produce him before the court since the 13-day custody would end at 1 am on Tuesday, technically making Monday the 12th day of his custody.

Meanwhile, an application was moved by Siddiqui's counsel seeking access to prescribed medication and spectacles during the custody period. The judge allowed the request. ED officials handed over Siddiqui's medical prescription to the court, which directed jail authorities to ensure that he continued to receive the prescribed treatment.