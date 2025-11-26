ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Reserves Order On Engineer Rashid's Plea For Interim Bail Or Custody Parole To Attend LS

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea by jailed Jammu and Kashmir parliamentarian Engineer Rashid seeking custody parole or interim bail to attend the upcoming Parliament session. Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma was hearing the plea filed through advocate Vikhyat Oberoi on behalf of Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid.

He has sought either interim bail or custody parole on the grounds that Rashid was a parliamentarian and needed to attend the upcoming Winter session of Parliament from December 1 to fulfil his public duty. The court conducted the in-camera proceedings and is likely to pronounce an order on Thursday.

Earlier on November 21, the investigative agency sought time to take instructions on the plea and sought an adjournment to take instructions before Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma.