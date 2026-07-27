ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh Court Orders FIR Against 23 Persons For Branding Woman And Her Family As Witches And Warlocks

Mahasamund: Twenty-three people have been booked following court orders for harassing a woman and family for alleged witchcraft in Baghbahara area of Mahasamund.

The victim's family has alleged that some villagers had been harassing her and her family for a long time calling them ‘witches’ and ‘warlock’ to defame them. She claimed that they were subjected to abuses and death threats.Even the ration shops in the village where the family lived had been strictly instructed not to provide rations to any member of the family. The family was virtually facing a social boycott.

The family further stated that when they sought help from the Police to stop the atrocities being committed against them, they did not get any help. The Police allegedly refused to register a case against the accused. Fed up and frustrated, the family approached the local court that ordered the Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

The family’s lawyer Shiva Arttran Pawar said the victims had approached the personnel at the Baghbahara Police Station in November but no case was registered. “We then appealed to the court that accepted our application and ordered the Bagbahara Police Station officials to register the crime under the Tonhi Harassment Prevention Act,” he said.