Chhattisgarh Court Orders FIR Against 23 Persons For Branding Woman And Her Family As Witches And Warlocks
The victims alleged their family had been facing a social boycott, and that police had failed to book the accused when approached.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Mahasamund: Twenty-three people have been booked following court orders for harassing a woman and family for alleged witchcraft in Baghbahara area of Mahasamund.
The victim's family has alleged that some villagers had been harassing her and her family for a long time calling them ‘witches’ and ‘warlock’ to defame them. She claimed that they were subjected to abuses and death threats.Even the ration shops in the village where the family lived had been strictly instructed not to provide rations to any member of the family. The family was virtually facing a social boycott.
The family further stated that when they sought help from the Police to stop the atrocities being committed against them, they did not get any help. The Police allegedly refused to register a case against the accused. Fed up and frustrated, the family approached the local court that ordered the Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.
The family’s lawyer Shiva Arttran Pawar said the victims had approached the personnel at the Baghbahara Police Station in November but no case was registered. “We then appealed to the court that accepted our application and ordered the Bagbahara Police Station officials to register the crime under the Tonhi Harassment Prevention Act,” he said.
The Act is a specialized state law enacted by the Chhattisgarh government to criminalize and prevent the practice of witch-branding, black magic accusations and the resulting persecution of individuals (primarily vulnerable women) .
Following the order of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, the Police registered the case on July 24 and started investigations. The accused include several residents of the neighborhood who have been charged under the stringent Act.
“The court dismissed the previous report of the Police that had found no evidence against the accused and ordered a case under the Tonhi Harassment Prevention Act. Twenty three people have been booked in the matter,” said Ajay Shankar Tripathi, the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) at Bagbahara.
Under the Chhattisgarh Tonhi Harassment Prevention Act of 2005 calling someone a witch is punishable with three years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine. Causing physical or mental abuse or harm is punishable with five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine.
Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to have enacted such a law that has led to a decline in instances of harassment and targeting of people, particularly women. However, such incidents are still reported, especially in the border districts of Chhattisgarh. There is a need to raise public awareness in the areas bordering Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.