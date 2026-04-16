ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Issues Notice To TMC MP Mahua Moitra On A Revision Against Refusal Of FIR

New Delhi: The Saket court on Wednesday issued notice to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on a revision against the refusal of an FIR against her. The magistrate court had refused to order an FIR against Moitra in connection with a tweet on the arrest of individuals who were arrested for observing iftar on a boat on the river Ganga in Varanasi.

The revision has been filed by a law student, Ram Pravesh Dubey. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sonu Agnihotri issued notice to TMC MP Mahua Moitra on a revision filed by Ram Pravesh Dubey. He has challenged the order passed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) on March 30.

"Issue notice of revision petition to respondent for 16.05.2026," ASJ Agnihotri ordered on April 15. The present complaint has been filed by the complainant seeking registration of FIR under sections 196(1) (Promoting enmity between different groups), 197(1)(c)(Activities prejudicial to national integration), 299 (malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings), 353(1)(b) (spreading rumours) of BNS against the alleged.

However, the JMFC not only declined to order an FIR but also refused to proceed with the complaint filed by Dubey. The court had said that no ground is made out after considering the Complaint and submissions.

"This Court is of the view that no ground is made out for registration of FIR in the present case. Further, no sufficient grounds are made out for proceeding with the present complaint. Accordingly, the present complaint stands dismissed," JMFC ordered on March 30.

The complainant had stated that he is a final year law student at NFSU, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and he is currently pursuing an internship and residing in a paying guest accommodation in New Delhi.