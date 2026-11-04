'Court Is Hearing, People Needn’t Be Apprehensive': Supreme Court To Voters On EC’s Form 6 Clarification
A bench led by CJI Surya Kant observed that people need not be apprehensive as the court was hearing the matter.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 4, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Assuring voters that there was no need for apprehension as the matter was under its consideration, the Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed November 19 to examine challenges to the Election Commission’s clarification allowing those excluded from Delhi’s draft electoral rolls to seek fresh enrolment through Form 6 during the ongoing special intensive revision.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, drew the court’s attention to the issue. Bhushan said that the EC’s November 3 clarification appeared to be contrary to the court’s observations during the October 28 hearing. He said the apex court had questioned the requirement of asking previously enrolled voters to apply afresh through Form 6.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that people need not be apprehensive as the court was hearing the matter.
The bench asked petitioners Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri to file an appropriate application placing the EC’s November 3 clarification on record. The bench said the matter would be taken up for hearing on November 19.
The bench also indicated that it could consider asking the EC to extend the deadline, if necessary.
Bhushan said that voters whose names figured in the 2026 electoral rolls but were subsequently omitted during the SIR exercise should be allowed to seek restoration through Form 8 or the enumeration form. He stressed that voters should not be compelled to register as new voters.
In its November 3 communication addressed to the chief electoral officers of states, the poll panel clarified that electors whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll can submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final roll, irrespective of whether they had been enrolled previously.
The EC maintained that submitting Form 6 in such circumstances would not, by itself, amount to a false declaration, even if the applicant had voted in earlier elections.
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