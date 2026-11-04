ETV Bharat / bharat

'Court Is Hearing, People Needn’t Be Apprehensive': Supreme Court To Voters On EC’s Form 6 Clarification

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Assuring voters that there was no need for apprehension as the matter was under its consideration, the Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed November 19 to examine challenges to the Election Commission’s clarification allowing those excluded from Delhi’s draft electoral rolls to seek fresh enrolment through Form 6 during the ongoing special intensive revision.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, drew the court’s attention to the issue. Bhushan said that the EC’s November 3 clarification appeared to be contrary to the court’s observations during the October 28 hearing. He said the apex court had questioned the requirement of asking previously enrolled voters to apply afresh through Form 6.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that people need not be apprehensive as the court was hearing the matter. The bench asked petitioners Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri to file an appropriate application placing the EC’s November 3 clarification on record. The bench said the matter would be taken up for hearing on November 19. The bench also indicated that it could consider asking the EC to extend the deadline, if necessary.