ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Grants Bail To Two Realty Firm Employees In Noida Techie Death Case

Noida: A local court has granted bail to two employees of a real estate firm in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer in Noida earlier this month, lawyers said. The chief judicial magistrate court in Surajpur on Friday granted bail to Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karanwal, employees of Lotus Greens Construction Private Limited, who were held in the case related to the drowning of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Sector 150 here.

The accused maintained that they have not committed any offence and have been falsely implicated in the case, seeking release on bail. Advocate Manoj Bhati, appearing for the accused, said the court granted bail as the offence invoked in the case is bailable.

The court released both accused on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each and imposed various conditions, also directing them to "fully cooperate with the investigation", the advocate said. The court ordered that the accused shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court and would be required to seek permission in advance in case of foreign travel.