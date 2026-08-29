ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Grants Bail To Priyank Kharge, Nalapad In RSS Defamation Case

Bengaluru: A court here on Saturday granted bail to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Congress leader Mohammed Nalapad in a case relating to alleged derogatory posts and statements made against the RSS.

The 42nd Special Court for Elected Representatives granted bail to Kharge and Nalapad, directing them to execute a personal bond of Rs one lakh each with cash security of Rs 10,000 each in a defamation case filed by A Tejas defending RSS.

According to advocate Chandan Rajappa, who appeared along with Venkatesh Dalwai on behalf of the petitioner, the case was called on Saturday and both accused were present along with their respective counsels. The complainant's counsel was also present.

Counsels for Kharge and Nalapad filed bail applications under Section 478 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and applications under Section 490 of the BNSS seeking acceptance of cash security, he said.

The court noted that the offence alleged against the two accused under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was bailable in nature and hence, the bail applications filed on behalf of the accused were allowed.

The substance of the accusation was then read over and explained to Kharge and Nalapad. Both denied the allegations and sought trial, following which the court posted the matter for complainant's evidence on September 19.