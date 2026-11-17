ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Gives NIA Two Weeks To Share Unrelied Documents With 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

New Delhi: A Special NIA Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) two weeks to provide Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, with a list of documents that the agency has not relied upon in its chargesheet.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma allowed an application moved on Rana's behalf seeking these documents. The court also provided the defence with some documents on Monday. The case is currently at the stage of arguments on the framing of charges.

Advocate Nishant Singh, appointed as amicus curiae in the case, sought three weeks to present arguments on the framing of charges. The court has now scheduled the next hearing for December 18.

The case was earlier listed for arguments on the framing of charges on October 8. The court had also directed that further proceedings would take place after scrutiny of the documents submitted along with the supplementary chargesheet filed after Rana's arrest, as well as the main chargesheet filed earlier by the NIA.

On November 14, the court directed Tihar Jail authorities to ensure Rana receives proper medical treatment and to arrange his examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The directions came after Rana approached the court, citing problems with his ears, nose and throat (ENT), as well as orthopaedic issues.

The court also allowed his application for access to law books, including the Criminal Law Manual, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Evidence Act, under the jail manual.