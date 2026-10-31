ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Gives ED 3 Weeks To File Documents In 'Money Laundering' Case Against Robert Vadra, 11 Others

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) three weeks to file documents in a money laundering case involving 11 accused, including Robert Vadra, linked to a land deal in Shikohpur, Gurugram. Special Judge Shivali Bansal has scheduled the next hearing for December 10, 2026.

It may be noted that on April 15, 2026, the court had ordered the issuance of summons to Vadra as an accused. Vadra challenged this order in the Delhi High Court, but the High Court refused to stay the summons.

In addition to Robert Vadra, the others summoned by the court include Satyanand Yaji, Kewal Singh Virk, M/s Skylight Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., M/s Skylight Realty Pvt. Ltd., M/s Skylight Real Earth Estates Pvt. Ltd., M/s Blue Breeze Trading Pvt. Ltd., M/s Artex, M/s North India IT Parks Pvt. Ltd., M/s Lambodar Art Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd., and M/s SGY Properties Pvt. Ltd.

The court took cognisance of the charges against all the accused under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During the proceedings, Robert Vadra argued that no case of money laundering is made out against him. His counsel contended that the court should not have taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the ED.

The case dates back to 2008, involving a land deal in Shikohpur, Gurugram. Skylight Hospitality purchased 3.5 acres of land for a sum of Rs 7.5 crore. Vadra was a director in this company. This land was purchased from Omkareshwar Properties. Ownership of the land was transferred to Vadra’s company in just 24 hours. In 2012, Skylight Hospitality sold the same land to DLF for Rs 58 crore, resulting in a substantial profit for the company. An FIR was registered in this matter in 2018.