ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Extends Custody Of Rajasthan Man Accused Of Spying For Pakistan

Jaipur: A court in Jaipur on Monday extended the custody of a man arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive military information, photographs and videos with handlers of Pakistan's intelligence agency by three days.

The accused, identified as Mushtaq Ali, a resident of Higola Ki Dhani in Jaisalmer district, was produced before the court after the expiry of his initial remand. Acting on a request by the Rajasthan Police's CID Intelligence wing, the court granted an additional three-day remand. He will now be produced again on June 25.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Sudesh Kumar Satwan, investigators have found evidence that suggests that the accused received payments through UPI transactions in exchange for the alleged espionage activities. Authorities are now analysing his bank accounts to trace the source of the funds and identify those who transferred the money. Investigators are also obtaining his call detail records (CDR) to establish the network of people he was in regular contact with.

During the five-day remand, the investigation team took Mushtaq Ali to Nachna in Jaisalmer district, where he allegedly recorded photographs and videos of strategically significant locations before forwarding them to his Pakistani handler. Officials verified the locations visited by the accused and prepared site maps as part of the investigation. People who had been in contact with him were also questioned.

The CID Intelligence is further probing whether the accused received assistance from local collaborators. Investigators are examining the nature of the classified information allegedly shared with Pakistani handlers during Operation Sindoor and whether any local support network facilitated his activities.