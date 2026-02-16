ETV Bharat / bharat

Court Defers Order On ED's Plea For Confiscation Of Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari's Properties

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday deferred the order on ED's plea for confiscation of Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's properties. The court has now listed the matter for order on February 28. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved an application seeking confiscation of Sanjay Bhandari's properties. He was declared a fugitive economic offender last year.

Earlier, he was declared a proclaimed offender. Special Judge Sanjay Jindal deferred the order because it was not prepared. On January 31, the Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate's plea for confiscation of Sanjay Bhandari's properties.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had argued that the properties directly concerned with Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari should be confiscated.

An application was moved by the ED after Bhandri had been declared a Fugitive Economic Offender. However, the same order is under challenge before the Delhi High Court. Special public prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta alongwith Mohd. Faizan appeared physically for the ED.

Special counsel for ED Zoheb Hossain had submitted that till date, no objections have been raised by anyone in the properties which are related to Sanjay Bhandari and thus are liable to be confiscated. The ED informed the court that letters are also to be sent for the confiscation of properties outside India pursuant to the order of the court. The ED told the court that the confiscation procedure is intended to deter individuals from leaving the country to avoid prosecution in a case.

On July 12, the court granted Bhandari time to exhaust statutory legal remedies against the order declaring him a fugitive economic offender.

Bhandari had been declared a fugitive economic offender on July 5, 2025. The second step is the confiscation of his properties. Zoheb Hosain had mentioned before the court that there is a list which included the properties in India, Dubai, UK, 'benami' property in Noida and Gurugram, a series of bank accounts in his and his wife's name, jewellery and cash, immovable property in India in Vasant Vihar, Panchsheel shopping complex, and property in Shahpur Jat.