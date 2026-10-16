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‘Court Can’t Be Insensitive…’, SC Allows PFI Chairman Abubacker To Undergo Treatment At Delhi Hospital

Supreme Court ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Popular Front of India's (PFI) founding chairman E Abubacker, arrested in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA, to undergo treatment at a Delhi hospital but imposed certain conditions.

The matter was heard by Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. Justice Sundresh orally remarked that the court cannot be insensitive towards things and as a judge “you have to mix it with some sympathy".

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA), contended that Abubacker may be sent to Max hospital for treatment for one week. “Secondly, no devices in the hospital. Thirdly, no outsiders can meet him in the hospital. Police will be outside the room at his cost," Raju said. The bench directed him to bear the expenses of treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and said he shall be accompanied by one family member.