‘Court Can’t Be Insensitive…’, SC Allows PFI Chairman Abubacker To Undergo Treatment At Delhi Hospital
The bench directed him to bear expenses of treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and said he shall be accompanied by one family member.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Popular Front of India's (PFI) founding chairman E Abubacker, arrested in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA, to undergo treatment at a Delhi hospital but imposed certain conditions.
The matter was heard by Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. Justice Sundresh orally remarked that the court cannot be insensitive towards things and as a judge “you have to mix it with some sympathy".
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the National Investigation Agency (NIA), contended that Abubacker may be sent to Max hospital for treatment for one week. “Secondly, no devices in the hospital. Thirdly, no outsiders can meet him in the hospital. Police will be outside the room at his cost," Raju said.
The bench directed him to bear the expenses of treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and said he shall be accompanied by one family member.
The bench observed that the petitioner shall also pay requisite charges for escort and made it clear that the attendant should not carry objectionable items. “We request the hospital to file a report on further course of treatment required along with possible period of stay. Cost of hospital shall be borne by the petitioner," the bench said.
Earlier, a Delhi court refused bail to Abubacker, arrested for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to overthrow the Indian government and establish an Islamic caliphate by 2047. Abubacker claimed he is in his 70s, has Parkinson’s disease, and had also undergone surgery for cancer treatment.
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