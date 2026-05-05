ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Court Allows Attaching Certain Assets Of Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari In Money Laundering Case

Hearing regarding the attachment of Bhandari's other assets to be held on July 18 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted permission to attach certain assets belonging to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who has been declared a fugitive in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Sanjay Jindal ordered that a hearing regarding the attachment of Bhandari's other assets be held on July 18.

The court had reserved its order on April 18 following a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On July 5, 2025, the court had declared Bhandari a fugitive in the money laundering case. The ED had submitted that Bhandari holds "benami" (proxy) assets across India, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. In addition to locations in Delhi — particularly Vasant Vihar, the Panchsheel Shopping Complex, and Shahpur Jat—he also possesses *benami* assets in Noida and Gurugram.

Furthermore, several bank accounts are held in the name of Bhandari's wife. The ED stated that Bhandari possesses assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.