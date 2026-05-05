Delhi Court Allows Attaching Certain Assets Of Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari In Money Laundering Case
Rouse Avenue Court had reserved its order on April 18 following ED plea; last year, the court had declared Bhandari a fugitive.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted permission to attach certain assets belonging to arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, who has been declared a fugitive in a money laundering case.
Special Judge Sanjay Jindal ordered that a hearing regarding the attachment of Bhandari's other assets be held on July 18.
The court had reserved its order on April 18 following a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On July 5, 2025, the court had declared Bhandari a fugitive in the money laundering case. The ED had submitted that Bhandari holds "benami" (proxy) assets across India, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. In addition to locations in Delhi — particularly Vasant Vihar, the Panchsheel Shopping Complex, and Shahpur Jat—he also possesses *benami* assets in Noida and Gurugram.
Furthermore, several bank accounts are held in the name of Bhandari's wife. The ED stated that Bhandari possesses assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.
This court order has been challenged by Bhandari in the Delhi High Court, where the matter is pending. In December 2023, the court had taken cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED against Bhandari. The supplementary chargesheet names UAE-based businessman C C Thampi and UK-based businessman Sumit Chadha. Bhandari is alleged to be a close associate of Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
According to the ED, it had issued summons to Sumit Chadha and his wife. However, neither appeared before the investigative agency.
The ED's chargesheet alleges that during the UPA regime, Bhandari received commissions and purchased a property in London, the beneficial owner of which is Robert Vadra, the husband of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. Vadra has denied the ED's allegations.
Previously in this case, the ED had seized a property located within the Panchsheel Shopping Complex in Panchsheel Park, South Delhi—registered in the name of SB Hospitality and Services Private Limited—as part of the money laundering investigation against arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. The ED registered a case against Bhandari and other accused in 2017.