ETV Bharat / bharat

Couple Purchase Girl Child For Rs 1 Lakh, Abandon Her On Road After 2 Years

In the case, four people were also arrested from Indore ( ETV Bharat )

Sheopur: A couple has been arrested for abandoning a two-year-old girl on the road near Soi Kalan village within the jurisdiction of the Dehat police station in Sheopur of Madhya Pradesh. The girl was found abandoned on April 18. While searching for her parents, the police arrested the couple responsible for abandoning the child — 40-year-old Akash Mundra and his wife, 28-year-old Kritigya. The police stated that the couple has confessed to purchasing the child for Rs 1 lakh. The police are conducting further proceedings in this matter. 6 Accused Arrested So Far During his remand, Akash told the police, "My first marriage took place in Ahmedabad in 2010, but it ended in divorce five years later. I have a son from my first wife, who currently lives with his mother. Subsequently, I entered into a second marriage at Kurawar. However, as we remained childless, we purchased a baby girl for Rs 1 lakh. At the time of the purchase, the child was just six days old."