Couple Purchase Girl Child For Rs 1 Lakh, Abandon Her On Road After 2 Years
The accused tell the police they were driven by superstition that said they were suffering losses because of the girl; six accused arrested so far
Published : April 27, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Sheopur: A couple has been arrested for abandoning a two-year-old girl on the road near Soi Kalan village within the jurisdiction of the Dehat police station in Sheopur of Madhya Pradesh. The girl was found abandoned on April 18. While searching for her parents, the police arrested the couple responsible for abandoning the child — 40-year-old Akash Mundra and his wife, 28-year-old Kritigya.
The police stated that the couple has confessed to purchasing the child for Rs 1 lakh. The police are conducting further proceedings in this matter.
6 Accused Arrested So Far
During his remand, Akash told the police, "My first marriage took place in Ahmedabad in 2010, but it ended in divorce five years later. I have a son from my first wife, who currently lives with his mother. Subsequently, I entered into a second marriage at Kurawar. However, as we remained childless, we purchased a baby girl for Rs 1 lakh. At the time of the purchase, the child was just six days old."
Acting on the statements provided by the couple, the police arrested four additional individuals from Indore.
Child Abandoned Due to Superstition
During police interrogation, the couple admitted to abandoning the child near the '100 Number Dhaba' in Soi Kalan village, located along the Sheopur-Pali Highway. The child is currently approximately two years old. After raising the child, they abandoned the child due to superstition. The couple believed that the child was the cause of financial losses in their business and that abandoning her would restore prosperity to their trade. The Mundra family is considered a prominent business house in Rajgarh, owning multiple petrol pumps and other assets.
SP Sudhir Kumar Agarwal stated, "On April 18, an infant was found on the Sheopur-Pali Highway. During the preliminary investigation, information regarding her alleged parents was gathered, and they were subsequently arrested. During interrogation, they initially claimed that they had adopted the child but had abandoned her on the roadside due to their poor financial condition. However, when their statement appeared suspicious, the police subjected them to rigorous interrogation. During this questioning, they confessed to having purchased the child for ₹100,000 with the assistance of a beauty parlour owner from Indore. Acting on this information, a police team was dispatched to Indore, where three women and one man implicated in the case were arrested. All the accused have been produced before the court and taken into police custody. They are currently undergoing police interrogation."