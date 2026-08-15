ETV Bharat / bharat

'Country's Strength In Strong States': Farooq Abdullah Extends I-Day Greetings, Seeks J-K Statehood

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said Independence Day is an occasion to reaffirm the nation's commitment to democracy, secularism, constitutional values and federalism as he sought restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Abdullah extended warm greetings to the people of India, particularly the people of Jammu and Kashmir, on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

He said it is an occasion to remember the sacrifices made for the country's freedom and to reaffirm the nation's commitment to democracy, secularism, constitutional values and federalism.

The three-time chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said the day should inspire collective resolve to strengthen these foundational principles and deepen democratic institutions.

Emphasising the importance of a strong federal structure, Abdullah said India's strength and resilience lies in its diversity, plurality and the constitutional balance between the Union and the states.

He stressed that empowering states, safeguarding their constitutional space and strengthening their institutions were essential to preserving the spirit of cooperative federalism.

"When the states are strong, the country is strong. In the same spirit, the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir must be restored without any further delay. This would not only honour the democratic aspirations and sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir but would also reinforce the federal character of the Indian Union," he said.