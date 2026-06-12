Country's First High Speed Rail Service Expected To Commence In August 2027
The 508-kilometre corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The first high-speed rail service on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is expected to commence in August 2027, said a government release.
As the country's first high-speed rail corridor, it seeks to transform inter-city mobility and strengthen domestic railway capabilities. The 508-kilometre corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
As per the release, the foundation stone for the project was laid in September 2017. The corridor aims to reduce travel time significantly while enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and reliability. It also represents a major step towards modernising India's rail infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic development.
MAHSR: Transforming Vision into Infrastructure
High-Speed Rail (HSR) refers to passenger rail systems designed to operate at substantially higher speeds than conventional railways. These systems generally run on dedicated corridors and rely on advanced rolling stock, signalling, communication, and safety technologies. Such features enable high levels of operational efficiency and reliability. For operational purposes, high-speed rail is defined as railway systems operating at speeds exceeding 250 kilometres per hour.
Currently, the highest design speed in the Indian railway network is around 180 kmph, achieved by semi-high-speed services such as Vande Bharat. Against this, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project has a design speed of 350 kmph and an operational speed of 320 kmph. It is one of the most extensive rail infrastructure programmes undertaken in India, and will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad in about 1 hour 58 minutes.
Besides providing high-speed passenger transport, this project will also establish for the first time, a domestic high-speed rail ecosystem. This ecosystem includes viaduct construction, ballastless track installation, tunnelling, bridge launching, and station-area planning. It also includes signalling and power systems, along with specialised training for Indian engineers and technicians. The knowledge, skills, and capabilities developed through the project are expected to support future high-speed rail corridors across the country.
The 508-kilometre MAHSR corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The corridor comprises 12 stations at Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. Each station is designed to reflect the character and spirit of its host city. Contemporary architecture, modern amenities, and multimodal connectivity are integral to their design. Sabarmati station is being developed as a multimodal hub linking the bullet train, metro, BRTS, and railway networks. The surrounding area is also being planned following transit-oriented development principles.
The route is about 90 per cent elevated, with construction being carried out primarily through the Full Span Launching Method (FSLM). This technique is being used in India for the first time and is ten times faster than conventional segmental construction. Noise barriers are being installed on both sides of the viaduct to minimise operational noise. Together, these features highlight the corridor's focus on efficient construction, operational performance, and integrated urban development.
Technical Features and Systems
The MAHSR Project is being developed using Japanese Shinkansen technology and operational standards. The corridor incorporates advanced systems for traction, electrification, track infrastructure, and operations. The official project overview records the following major technical components:
- Overhead Electrification (OHE): More than 20,000 OHE masts are planned along the corridor. The 2×25 kV overhead traction system uses Shinkansen-based OHE cantilevers.
- Traction and Power Supply: The project includes 12 traction substations, 2 depot traction substations, and 16 distribution substations.
- Track System: J-Slab ballastless track based on Japanese Shinkansen technology is being deployed for the first time in India.
- Track Construction Bases: Dedicated Track Construction Bases are being established for handling rails, track slabs, machinery, and equipment.
- Rolling Stock Depots: Three depots are under construction at Sabarmati and Surat in Gujarat, and Thane in Maharashtra.
Engineering Progress Across the Corridor
The MAHSR corridor traverses rivers, urban areas, and challenging terrain, requiring extensive bridge and tunnel infrastructure. These structures represent some of the most complex engineering components of the project.
Bridge Works Across the Corridor
The corridor includes 25 river bridges, out of which 21 are located in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. Bridge construction has been completed on several rivers, including the Meshwa, Vatrak, Mohar (Shedhi), Vishwamitri, Dhadhar, Kim, Mindhola, Purna, Ambika, Venganiya, Kaveri, Kharera, Auranga, Par, Kolak, Daman Ganga, and Darotha rivers.
- Work is advancing on major crossings over the Sabarmati, Narmada, Tapi, Jagani, and Vaitarna rivers.
- At the Mahi River bridge, 11 of the 12 wells have been completed, and five spans have been launched.
- At the Tapi River bridge, foundation works are underway, and 10 of the 12 wells have been completed.
- At the Sabarmati River bridge, substructure works have been completed and superstructure construction is underway.
- Geotechnical investigations have been completed for the Desai Khadi crossing, and design works are in progress.
- A Temporary Access Bridge has also been completed at the Ulhas River Branch crossing.
In addition to river crossings, the corridor includes 28 steel bridges over highways, canals, rivers, and railway tracks. Together, these structures form a critical component of the corridor's engineering infrastructure.
India's First Undersea Rail Tunnel
The corridor includes about a 21 km tunnel section in Maharashtra. This section features India's first undersea rail tunnel beneath Thane Creek. The undersea stretch extends for approximately 7 km. Tunnel construction combines the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) and Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology. The alignment comprises a 5 km NATM section and a 16 km TBM section. Both tracks will be accommodated within a single tunnel tube measuring 13.1 m in diameter. The TBM cutter head has a diameter of 13.6 m, the largest used in an Indian railway project. Construction has advanced steadily, with 4.8 km of the undersea tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata already completed.
Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs)
Used extensively in metro networks and long rail/road tunnels, TBMs provide high precision, reduced vibration, and enhanced safety in densely populated and geologically complex regions.
New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM)
Widely adopted in the mountain region, NATM allows engineers to adapt excavation support in real time, making it ideal for variable and fragile rock formations.
High‑Speed Rail Corridors in Union Budget 2026–27
Taking forward the vision of a modern, high-speed rail network, the Union Budget 2026–27 announced seven high-speed rail corridors as growth connectors. These corridors will integrate key cities and regions, facilitate efficient movement of people, and support economic interaction across states. Spanning nearly 4,000 kilometres, the proposed corridors are expected to attract investments of approximately ₹16 lakh crore. These developments signal a shift towards high-speed rail as a key component of India's transport infrastructure.
The planned high-speed rail corridors are strategically located across different regions of the country.
|Routes
|Travel Time
|Delhi–Varanasi
|3 hours 50 minutes
|Varanasi–Patna–Siliguri
|2 hours 55 minutes
|Chennai–Bengaluru
|1 hour 13 minutes
|Bengaluru–Hyderabad
|2 hours
|Chennai–Hyderabad
|2 hours 55 minutes
|Mumbai–Pune
|48 minutes
|Pune–Hyderabad
|1 hour 55 minutes
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