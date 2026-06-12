ETV Bharat / bharat

Country's First High Speed Rail Service Expected To Commence In August 2027

New Delhi: The first high-speed rail service on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor is expected to commence in August 2027, said a government release.

As the country's first high-speed rail corridor, it seeks to transform inter-city mobility and strengthen domestic railway capabilities. The 508-kilometre corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

As per the release, the foundation stone for the project was laid in September 2017. The corridor aims to reduce travel time significantly while enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and reliability. It also represents a major step towards modernising India's rail infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic development.

MAHSR: Transforming Vision into Infrastructure

High-Speed Rail (HSR) refers to passenger rail systems designed to operate at substantially higher speeds than conventional railways. These systems generally run on dedicated corridors and rely on advanced rolling stock, signalling, communication, and safety technologies. Such features enable high levels of operational efficiency and reliability. For operational purposes, high-speed rail is defined as railway systems operating at speeds exceeding 250 kilometres per hour.

Currently, the highest design speed in the Indian railway network is around 180 kmph, achieved by semi-high-speed services such as Vande Bharat. Against this, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project has a design speed of 350 kmph and an operational speed of 320 kmph. It is one of the most extensive rail infrastructure programmes undertaken in India, and will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad in about 1 hour 58 minutes.

Besides providing high-speed passenger transport, this project will also establish for the first time, a domestic high-speed rail ecosystem. This ecosystem includes viaduct construction, ballastless track installation, tunnelling, bridge launching, and station-area planning. It also includes signalling and power systems, along with specialised training for Indian engineers and technicians. The knowledge, skills, and capabilities developed through the project are expected to support future high-speed rail corridors across the country.

Details of the project at a glance (PIB)

The 508-kilometre MAHSR corridor passes through Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The corridor comprises 12 stations at Mumbai (BKC), Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati. Each station is designed to reflect the character and spirit of its host city. Contemporary architecture, modern amenities, and multimodal connectivity are integral to their design. Sabarmati station is being developed as a multimodal hub linking the bullet train, metro, BRTS, and railway networks. The surrounding area is also being planned following transit-oriented development principles.

The route is about 90 per cent elevated, with construction being carried out primarily through the Full Span Launching Method (FSLM). This technique is being used in India for the first time and is ten times faster than conventional segmental construction. Noise barriers are being installed on both sides of the viaduct to minimise operational noise. Together, these features highlight the corridor's focus on efficient construction, operational performance, and integrated urban development.

Technical Features and Systems

The MAHSR Project is being developed using Japanese Shinkansen technology and operational standards. The corridor incorporates advanced systems for traction, electrification, track infrastructure, and operations. The official project overview records the following major technical components: