ETV Bharat / bharat

Country All Set To Take Historic Step For Women Empowerment In Special Sitting Of Parliament: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that his government is resolutely moving forward for the empowerment of women in the three-day special sitting of Parliament.

His remarks came ahead of the start of the special sitting during which the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as Women's Reservation Act, will be amended for its implementation in 2029.

"In the special sitting of Parliament, beginning today, our country is all set to take a historic step towards women's empowerment. The respect for our mothers and sisters is the respect for the nation, and with this very spirit, we are moving forward resolutely in this direction," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.