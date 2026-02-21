88 Countries Adopt New Delhi Declaration To Democratise, Secure And Scale AI Globally
Participants reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation to translate these principles into concrete action.
New Delhi: The AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded on Saturday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact by 88 countries, including the US, UK, China and Franceand international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good.
The Declaration, guided by the principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity.
It emphasizes:
- Strengthening international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement
- Respecting national sovereignty
- Advancing AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks
The Declaration is structured around seven key pillars, forming the foundation of global AI cooperation:
- Democratizing AI Resources
- Economic Growth & Social Good
- Secure & Trusted AI
- AI for Science
- Access for Social Empowerment
- Human Capital Development
- Resilient, Efficient & Innovative AI Systems
Sharing his views on the declaration, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that the entire world has endorsed PM Modi's human-centric vision of AI.
88 countries and international organisatons have signed the AI Impact Summit Declaration. Entire world has endorsed PM @narendramodi Ji's human-centric vision of AI.
The declaration is inspired by the principle of ‘Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya’, for democratising AI… pic.twitter.com/dnnNTIMysl
Leaders at the Summit have adopted a comprehensive declaration aimed at promoting inclusive, secure and sustainable development of artificial intelligence worldwide. Emphasising the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, the world is one family, the declaration calls for democratizing access to AI by strengthening digital infrastructure and ensuring affordable connectivity so that all countries can develop and deploy AI for public benefit.
The document highlights AI's transformative potential for economic growth and social progress, encouraging open-source approaches and wider diffusion of scalable AI applications. It takes note of several voluntary and non-binding initiatives, including frameworks to expand access to foundational AI resources, replicate successful AI use cases, and promote trusted and secure AI systems through shared tools, benchmarks and best practices.
The declaration also underscores the importance of international scientific collaboration, enhanced research infrastructure, and coordinated efforts to use AI in advancing science and innovation. It stresses social empowerment through AI-enabled access to knowledge and services, alongside investments in human capital, skilling and reskilling for an AI-driven economy.
Recognising AI's growing energy and infrastructure demands, the declaration calls for resilient and energy-efficient systems. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation to translate these principles into concrete action.
