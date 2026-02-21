ETV Bharat / bharat

88 Countries Adopt New Delhi Declaration To Democratise, Secure And Scale AI Globally

Visitors during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded on Saturday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact by 88 countries, including the US, UK, China and Franceand international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good. The Declaration, guided by the principle of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), underscores that the benefits of AI must be equitably shared across humanity. It emphasizes: Strengthening international cooperation and multistakeholder engagement

Respecting national sovereignty

Advancing AI through accessible and trustworthy frameworks The Declaration is structured around seven key pillars, forming the foundation of global AI cooperation: