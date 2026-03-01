ETV Bharat / bharat

'Countdown For BJP's Exit Has Begun', Kejriwal At Jantar Mantar Rally

Kejriwal said that the decision was important not only for him or his party but for the entire country. Thanking the judge, he remarked that it was not easy to deliver such a judgment in what he described as an "atmosphere of fear." He alleged that the case against him was politically motivated and aimed at damaging his image.

The court criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stating that the charge sheet suffered from internal contradictions and questioned the conspiracy theory presented in the case.

Addressing a large gathering of party leaders and supporters at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, Kejriwal described the recent court order as "historic" and called it a victory of truth and honesty. A trial court on Friday granted relief to Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case.

New Delhi: After being discharged by a Delhi court in the excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), declaring that the "countdown for BJP's removal from power has begun."

Launching a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal accused the central government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition leaders. He claimed that when a "tyrant is scared, it signals the end of his reign." He further alleged that over the past 12 years of BJP rule, several sectors, including railways, airlines, banking, and healthcare, have deteriorated.

Taking a dig at PM Modi's "Viksit Bharat" vision, Kejriwal said people want a livable India. Referring to thePariksha Pe Charcha' programme, he said that the government should focus on preventing paper leaks in competitive examinations instead of holding events. He also alleged that youth are struggling with unemployment and that inflation continues to burden common citizens.

Speaking about Delhi, Kejriwal criticised the BJP's governance in the capital, alleging that roads are broken, water supply is contaminated, air pollution has worsened, and sanitation conditions have declined. He also raised concerns about the removal of employees from departments such as the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Mohalla Clinics, claiming that thousands of families have been affected. "If the government cannot provide jobs, it should at least not take away existing employment," he said.

Referring to his personal journey, Kejriwal said that after graduating from IIT, he chose to serve the country instead of moving abroad. He recalled his time as an income tax officer, claiming he built a reputation for honesty by refusing bribes. He said that despite multiple investigations during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister, "not even a single penny of corruption was proven." He challenged anyone to prove that he ever demanded money inappropriately and said he would quit politics if such evidence emerged.

Kejriwal also appealed to the youth to participate actively in politics. He said the AAP has given ordinary young people opportunities to become ministers, MLAs, and public representatives, which, according to him, has unsettled political opponents. Describing Jantar Mantar as a historic site of major political movements. Kejriwal said that significant change has begun from this venue in the past as well. He recalled the 2011 anti-corruption movement and suggested that a new political phase is starting. However, he did not directly announce any election plans.

Senior party leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Saurabh Bhardwaj, also addressed the rally. The event concluded with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", with Kejriwal asserting that the politics of truth would now begin in the country.