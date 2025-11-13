Countdown Begins For India International Trade Fair 2025; Check Schedule, Venue, Entry Fee And Metro Routes
Visitors are eagerly anticipating the Delhi IITF 2025, excited to explore global pavilions and shop for unique products.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
The national capital is bracing to host the 44th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27, 2025. The historic and popular 2025 fair will feature the theme "Ek Bharat: Shresth Bharat,"(One India, Excellent India) and develop into a colorful window into the enormity of India's diversity, bringing together art and culture with innovation and enterprise from all over India and the world.
The IITF is held annually and is organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). It has always been one of the capital's most anticipated events. The IITF 2025 will feature India's journey towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, and will reflect the innovations in artificial intelligence, deep tech, cybersecurity, and agriculture, as well as handlooms and handicraft and heritage products of India.
Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Bihar are Partner States in 2025, while Jharkhand is the Focus State this year. These states will showcase unique crafts, food experiences, and cultural workshops, taking visitors on an exploration of the regional identities of India.
Daily State Day celebrations, seminars, workshops, and cultural performances will add to the fair’s festive atmosphere.
Regular visitors and vendors at the IITF over the years are excited about this year's fair over various attractions.
“I visit the trade fair every year with my family. It’s not just about shopping, it’s about exploring India in one place. The cultural pavilions and performances are my favourite,” said Ritika Sharma, a teacher from East Delhi.
“Last year’s fair was spectacular at Bharat Mandapam, and this time it seems even bigger. The ‘Ek Bharat: Shresth Bharat’ theme feels special because it truly reflects our unity,” said Priya Mehra, a college student from North Delhi.
Anamika, a handicraft stall owner, said that for small entrepreneurs like her, the IITF is a big platform. “We get to meet buyers from other states and even abroad,” she said.
Ankit Verma, an IT professional from Gurugram is looking forward to the technology and innovation zones. “It’s fascinating to see how start-ups and government initiatives are shaping India’s growth,” he remarked.
For Sunita Nair, a homemaker from South Delhi planning to visit the IITF with her friends, the fair continues to blend tradition with modernity. “You can buy handlooms one minute and see AI demos the next,”she said.
The fair will open for Business Days from November 14 to 18, followed by General Days for the public from November 19 to 27.
Visitor Information
- Venue: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
- Timings: 10:00 am – 5:30 pm
- Entry Gates: 3 & 4 (Bhairon Road) and 6 & 10 (Mathura Road)
- Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
- Tickets: Available at Delhi Metro stations and via the ITPO website
Ticket Prices:
- Adults: ₹500 (Business Days), ₹80 (Weekdays), ₹150 (Weekends/Holidays)
- Children: ₹200 (Business Days), ₹40 (Weekdays), ₹60 (Weekends/Holidays)
With its blend of business opportunities, cultural celebrations, and innovative showcases, the 44th India International Trade Fair 2025 is set to once again transform Delhi into a vibrant hub of creativity and commerce.
“Every year, IITF brings Delhi alive. We come every year to this Indian international trade fair. It’s more than an event, it’s a celebration of India’s journey and spirit,” said Ritika Sharma, summing up the city’s collective enthusiasm.
