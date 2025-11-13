ETV Bharat / bharat

Countdown Begins For India International Trade Fair 2025; Check Schedule, Venue, Entry Fee And Metro Routes

Stalls ready to welcome visitors at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan for India International Fair 2025 in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Amid a nationwide rage against Monday's car blast near Delhi's Red Fort which killed 13 people, the national capital is bracing to host the 44th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27, 2025. The historic and popular 2025 fair will feature the theme “Ek Bharat: Shresth Bharat,”(One India, Excellent India) and develop into a colorful window into the enormity of India's diversity, bringing together art and culture with innovation and enterprise from all over India and the world.

The IITF is held annually and is organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). It has always been one of the capital's most anticipated events. The IITF 2025 will feature India's journey towards realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, and will reflect the innovations in artificial intelligence, deep tech, cybersecurity, and agriculture, as well as handlooms and handicraft and heritage products of India.

Stalls ready to welcome visitors at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan for India International Fair 2025 in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Bihar are Partner States in 2025, while Jharkhand is the Focus State this year. These states will showcase unique crafts, food experiences, and cultural workshops, taking visitors on an exploration of the regional identities of India.

Daily State Day celebrations, seminars, workshops, and cultural performances will add to the fair’s festive atmosphere.

Regular visitors and vendors at the IITF over the years are excited about this year's fair over various attractions.