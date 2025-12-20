ETV Bharat / bharat

Count On Your Support As We Move To Decisive Phase In EU-India FTA Negotiations: EAM To Dutch FM

In this image posted on Dec. 19, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Netherlands Foreign Affairs Minister David van Weel during a meeting, in New Delhi. ( @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: With new, important areas of bilateral cooperation coming up, there is scope for raising the ambition of India-Netherlands relationship, and whether it is semiconductors, digital, cyberspace or life sciences, "we would like to work more closely with you", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In his opening remarks before holding talks with his Dutch counterpart David van Weel here, the EAM also said, "We also count on your support as we are moving to what I hope is a decisive phase in our negotiations with the European Union on the Free Trade Agreement."

The minister of foreign affairs of the Netherlands visited India from December 17-19 at the invitation of the external affairs minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA in a statement said the Indian side looked forward to welcoming Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 in New Delhi. The Dutch side reiterated the invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official visit to the Netherlands to further strengthen and elevate the bilateral relationship.

The Dutch foreign minister met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday with both leaders discussing a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for "co-development and co-production" of defence equipment. He also held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and visited the Dutch semiconductor company NXP in Noida, the MEA said in a statement.

The external affairs minister and the Dutch foreign minister held delegation-level talks on Friday, during which they reviewed the "entire spectrum" of India-Netherlands relations and noted the significant progress of the partnership in recent years and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthen the strategic dimension of the relationship.

The two sides discussed key developments in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, South Asia, West Asia (Middle East), and other regional and global issues of shared interest, the MEA said.

"The Dutch foreign minister conveyed condolences for the victims of the recent terror incident in Delhi. Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner," it said. India reiterated its policy of "zero tolerance against terrorism," the MEA added.