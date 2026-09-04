ETV Bharat / bharat

Counselling For Round 2 Of NEET-UG Under All India 15% Quota Commences

Kota: Counselling for the second round of NEET-UG under the all India 15 per cent quota has commenced. Choice filling for this round begins on September 9. A total of 4,938 seats in government medical colleges will be allotted during this counseling process. Additionally, there are 179 seats available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and 30 MBBS seats across JIPMERs (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert at a private coaching institute, explained that JIPMER include 20 MBBS seats under the all India quota and 10 under the local internal quota. Similarly, there are 179 MBBS seats at ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) medical colleges, reserved for the children of ESIC cardholders. There are 3,530 MBBS seats in deemed universities, alongside 1,317 seats under the NRI quota. Allotments for 460 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats in dental colleges will also be issued during this second round of counselling.

Furthermore, the process covers 570 BDS seats in deemed university dental colleges and 91 seats under the NRI quota. A total of 311 BSc Nursing (Honours) seats will also be filled through this counselling. The seat matrix lists 12,238 seats under the 'virtual vacancy' category, comprising 10,900 MBBS seats, 1,246 BDS seats, and 137 BSc Nursing (Honours) seats. These represent seats where candidates joined after the first round of allotment, but have also expressed a desire for an upgrade in the second round.