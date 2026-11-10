ETV Bharat / bharat

'Could Have Become PM If She Wanted': Former Congress President Sitaram Kesri's Grandson On Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Sonia Gandhi’s memoir on display at a Delhi bookstore on Tuesday and (inset) Rakesh Kesri ( IANS & ETV Bharat )

Deoghar: More reactions are coming in, regarding former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which hit the stands earlier today. With so many important and untouched aspects related to her political and public life that Sonia has revealed in her book, which spans across many turning points where her personal life collided with the country's modern history, it's no wonder that people are pouring over it to dissect it from various angles.

In Jharkhand's Deoghar, Rakesh Kesri, the grandson of former Congress national president late Sitaram Kesri, offered his reaction on Sonia Gandhi not accepting the post of Prime Minister in 2004, while expressing his wish to buy the book just to read the parts written about his maternal grandfather.