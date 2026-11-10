'Could Have Become PM If She Wanted': Former Congress President Sitaram Kesri's Grandson On Sonia Gandhi's Memoir
Rakesh Kesri corroborates Sonia's rationale for not accepting PM's post, telling Hitesh Kumar Chaudhary that her family had already gone through terrible political violence.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Deoghar: More reactions are coming in, regarding former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which hit the stands earlier today. With so many important and untouched aspects related to her political and public life that Sonia has revealed in her book, which spans across many turning points where her personal life collided with the country's modern history, it's no wonder that people are pouring over it to dissect it from various angles.
In Jharkhand's Deoghar, Rakesh Kesri, the grandson of former Congress national president late Sitaram Kesri, offered his reaction on Sonia Gandhi not accepting the post of Prime Minister in 2004, while expressing his wish to buy the book just to read the parts written about his maternal grandfather.
Responding to excerpts from the memoir in the media, Rakesh corroborated the rationale given by Sonia Gandhi in the book for not accepting the post of Prime Minister, saying that Sonia's family had already gone through a terrible period of political violence and insecurity, due to which there was palpable anxiety within the family. The assassinations of former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had enveloped the Gandhi family within an atmosphere of fear, which was the main reason why Sonia did not accept the offer to become the PM, he said.
Rakesh also said, "If Sonia Gandhi wanted, she could have become the Prime Minister in 2004-2005," adding that she had willingly abandoned the post. He also said his grandfather should definitely be mentioned in the book, because Sitaram Kesri always had an important contribution to the Congress, as well as in the lives of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
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