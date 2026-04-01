ETV Bharat / bharat

Could A Vaccine & Diagnosis Technique Being Developed At A Miranda House Lab Rid The World Of Tuberculosis?

New Delhi: No disease outbreak has put more global spotlight on vaccine research than the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-21. No healthcare research has divided world opinion more than the vaccines developed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In such fractious times, the DS Kothari Centre (DSKC) Biodiscovery Laboratory in the Department of Zoology at Miranda House College, Delhi University, is quietly carrying out research to develop a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB), which continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives across the globe annually, especially at a time when many existing medications have ceased to be effective.

Led by a team comprising Professor Sadhana Sharma and Professor Monika Sharma, this research initiative aims to develop a novel vaccine, while simultaneously devising simplified diagnostic techniques for the early and accurate detection of TB. The ongoing work could play a pivotal role in controlling TB in the future.

Still A Major Healthcare Threat

Caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MT), TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. WHO data shows that over 150 people die from TB across the globe every hour, with India alone accounting for over 25 per cent of the global case load. While the disease primarily affects the lungs, it can manifest in any organ of the body.

Professor Sadhana Sharma noted that while a cure for TB exists, many Indian patients discontinue their treatment prematurely, due to its prolonged duration and the adverse side effects of the medications. As a result, Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) and Extensively Drug Resistant (XDR) variants of the TB bacterium are currently on the rise, especially in India.

She said TB is treated using a multi-drug therapy regimen, which involves administering four different medications during the initial two months, followed by two medications for the next four months. She added that patients often experience distressing side effects like nausea, vomiting, and other adverse reactions, during the treatment. As a result, the moment most patients begin to feel relief from their symptoms, they stop taking their medication.

Inevitably, the bacteria develops resistance to those medications, causing the disease to take on a more dangerous form, making treatment even more difficult and prolonged.

Discovery of a New Vaccine: A Ray of Hope

Prof Sadhana Sharma explained that, currently, there is only one vaccine available for TB — Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) — which offers some degree of protection in children, but has limited efficacy in adults. To address this gap, a new-generation vaccine is being developed at the Miranda House lab.

Her team is working on specific proteins of the TB bacteria that become active while the bacteria remains dormant within a body. By combining small fragments of these proteins, a "sub-unit vaccine" — designated as DosR Vc1 and DosR Vc2 — is being formulated.

She noted that preliminary experiments have demonstrated a positive immune response to the vaccine. So far, it has been tested on mice, in which, the lungs of the vaccinated mice proved to be healthier and with a significantly lower bacterial load.

Superior Results Via 'Prime-Boost' Strategy

Prof Sadhana Sharma explained that under the "prime-boost strategy" they have adopted, an initial dose of the vaccine is administered, followed by a booster dose after a specific interval. The subjects are then exposed to the bacteria to assess the vaccine's efficacy. The positive outcomes of this experiment have paved the way to proceed towards clinical trials.