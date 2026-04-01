Could A Vaccine & Diagnosis Technique Being Developed At A Miranda House Lab Rid The World Of Tuberculosis?
The DS Kothari Centre Biodiscovery Laboratory at Miranda House College, Delhi University, has two vaccine candidates and a diagnostic technique ready for clinical trials.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
New Delhi: No disease outbreak has put more global spotlight on vaccine research than the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-21. No healthcare research has divided world opinion more than the vaccines developed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.
In such fractious times, the DS Kothari Centre (DSKC) Biodiscovery Laboratory in the Department of Zoology at Miranda House College, Delhi University, is quietly carrying out research to develop a vaccine for tuberculosis (TB), which continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives across the globe annually, especially at a time when many existing medications have ceased to be effective.
Led by a team comprising Professor Sadhana Sharma and Professor Monika Sharma, this research initiative aims to develop a novel vaccine, while simultaneously devising simplified diagnostic techniques for the early and accurate detection of TB. The ongoing work could play a pivotal role in controlling TB in the future.
Still A Major Healthcare Threat
Caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium Tuberculosis (MT), TB remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases. WHO data shows that over 150 people die from TB across the globe every hour, with India alone accounting for over 25 per cent of the global case load. While the disease primarily affects the lungs, it can manifest in any organ of the body.
Professor Sadhana Sharma noted that while a cure for TB exists, many Indian patients discontinue their treatment prematurely, due to its prolonged duration and the adverse side effects of the medications. As a result, Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) and Extensively Drug Resistant (XDR) variants of the TB bacterium are currently on the rise, especially in India.
She said TB is treated using a multi-drug therapy regimen, which involves administering four different medications during the initial two months, followed by two medications for the next four months. She added that patients often experience distressing side effects like nausea, vomiting, and other adverse reactions, during the treatment. As a result, the moment most patients begin to feel relief from their symptoms, they stop taking their medication.
Inevitably, the bacteria develops resistance to those medications, causing the disease to take on a more dangerous form, making treatment even more difficult and prolonged.
Discovery of a New Vaccine: A Ray of Hope
Prof Sadhana Sharma explained that, currently, there is only one vaccine available for TB — Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) — which offers some degree of protection in children, but has limited efficacy in adults. To address this gap, a new-generation vaccine is being developed at the Miranda House lab.
Her team is working on specific proteins of the TB bacteria that become active while the bacteria remains dormant within a body. By combining small fragments of these proteins, a "sub-unit vaccine" — designated as DosR Vc1 and DosR Vc2 — is being formulated.
She noted that preliminary experiments have demonstrated a positive immune response to the vaccine. So far, it has been tested on mice, in which, the lungs of the vaccinated mice proved to be healthier and with a significantly lower bacterial load.
Superior Results Via 'Prime-Boost' Strategy
Prof Sadhana Sharma explained that under the "prime-boost strategy" they have adopted, an initial dose of the vaccine is administered, followed by a booster dose after a specific interval. The subjects are then exposed to the bacteria to assess the vaccine's efficacy. The positive outcomes of this experiment have paved the way to proceed towards clinical trials.
Prof Sadhana Sharma said a patent application for the vaccine has already been filed. The next step involves collaborating with industry and initiating clinical trials through the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). She further said that clinical trials typically consist of three phases, during which safety, efficacy, and other critical parameters are rigorously evaluated. If this vaccine proves successful, it will mark a major global achievement in the fight against TB.
New Diagnostic Techniques
Diagnosing TB remains a challenge even today. Traditional methods, like microscopic examination of sputum and bacterial cultures, are time-consuming, and in many cases, have failed to yield accurate results. A team from Miranda House has developed a novel method that enables the detection of TB through urine samples. This technique has yielded promising results and is now being prepared for large-scale trials.
Research is also underway to identify TB antigens in blood serum, a development that could facilitate the detection of latent (hidden) TB infections.
Vaccine Design via Bioinformatics
This is where Prof Monika Sharma’s team comes into play. They are using bioinformatics tools to identify specific bacterial proteins that play a crucial role in bolstering the human immune system. The vaccine they have designed by identifying the "epitopes" associated with these proteins is multi-epitope, hence capable of eliciting a robust immune response within the body.
These vaccine "candidates" have been designated as PPE Vc1 and PPE Vc2.
Prof Monika Sharma noted that their research has also revealed a profound link between diabetes and TB. Individuals suffering from diabetes typically possess compromised immune systems, thereby increasing their susceptibility to contracting TB. Conversely, in certain instances, patients afflicted with TB have also been observed to be at an increased risk of developing diabetes.
How TB Spreads, & Preventive Measures
TB is primarily an airborne disease. When an infected individual coughs, sneezes, or speaks, bacteria is released in the air. People in the vicinity may then inhale these bacteria. Preventive measures include covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing, and exercising caution in crowded public spaces.
We also need to maintain a strong immune system, for which, a balanced diet and adequate Vitamin D intake is necessary. Doctors also advise to get tested immediately if symptoms of TB appear.
Hope For A TB-Free World
TB bacteria is present in approximately 25 per cent of the world's population, albeit in a dormant state. As soon as the immune system weakens, the bacteria becomes active and manifests as the disease. Hence, only new vaccines and advanced diagnostic technologies can eradicate this ailment.
The research currently being conducted at the Miranda House lab is not only scientifically significant, but could play a pivotal role in saving the lives of millions of people in the years to come.