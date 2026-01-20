ETV Bharat / bharat

Cost Of Convenience? Zomato–Swiggy Under Fire Over High Fees And Commissions

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Ordering food online has become second nature for urban India. A few taps promise doorstep delivery, discounts and convenience. But a fresh wave of social media outrage has reignited an old debate: Is this convenience coming at an unfair cost to consumers, restaurants and delivery workers alike?

The latest trigger was a set of viral posts comparing food bills across platforms and with direct restaurant purchases, alleging that customers are being charged significantly more on food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy through inflated menu prices, platform fees and packaging charges.

“Charge For Delivery, Not Someone Else’s Food Business”

The discussion gained momentum after food blogger Nalini Unagar questioned the very foundation of food delivery pricing. In a widely shared post, she wrote, “Zomato charges delivery fee – OK. Zomato charges a platform fee – OK. Zomato charges a packaging fee – OK. If I pick up food myself from a restaurant, I pay for packaging. If Zomato delivers, I pay for packaging + delivery. That is fair. But why does Zomato also take a commission from the food price? The food is cooked by the restaurant. The business is built by the restaurant. Zomato is a delivery platform, not a restaurant, so charge for delivery and services, but taking a cut from someone else’s food business feels unfair.”

She ended her post by urging users to speak directly to restaurant owners to understand “how unhappy they are with the Zomato/Swiggy platforms”. The post crossed over 9.4 lakh views, amplifying public scrutiny of how food delivery platforms structure charges.

Soon after, another user, Ranjan, posted a side-by-side comparison of Zomato and Swiggy bills for the same restaurant, alleging unethical practices.

“Another example of dark pattern of @Swiggy… Changing the fees in the name of packaging fees and claiming they have no control, check the difference in Zomato and Swiggy for the same restaurant. This is so unethical,” he wrote.

Restaurant Owners Speak Out

Adding fuel to the debate, a restaurant owner shared one week’s income data from online platforms, breaking down how earnings are split between order value, platform commissions, taxes, advertising spend and ingredient costs. The takeaway was stark: if restaurants do not pay for in-app advertising, orders drop sharply.

“Business is yours, but these platforms are controlling it,” the owner wrote.

H.N. Verma, owner of Captain Restaurant in Ghaziabad, echoed these concerns. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “The packaging is done by us. There is nothing Zomato gives us for packaging. They are only delivering the food. Even then, they are taking 30% of the food. There is no such contract done by them. We just registered online. If any order comes, they pick up the food from us and send us the money back by cutting 30% of margins, which is only for delivery.”

Legal And Consumer Protection Concerns

Legal experts, however, say the issue goes beyond pricing strategy. Anoop Prakash Awasthi, Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court of India, has stated that the high margins charged by food delivery apps are monopolistic, anti-competitive, and clandestine. He pointed out that the end consumer ends up paying significantly more without clearly knowing who they are paying and for what exactly.