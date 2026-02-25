'Corruption In Judiciary' Reference To Be Removed From NCERT Class VIII Textbooks: Govt Sources
Sources said the the section 'should not have been written' and such aspects are 'not appropriate' and 'inspirational things' should have been written instead.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Reference to 'corruption in judiciary' will be removed from NCERT Class VIII textbooks, government sources said on Wednesday.
This section "should not have been written", sources said, adding such aspects are "not appropriate" and "inspirational things" should have been written instead. Sources also said quoting former Chief Justice, BR Gavai, "is not right" and "is not appropriate". It was pointed out the current Chief Justice had also expressed displeasure over the issue.
The reference cited was ex-Chief Justice BR Gavai's July 2025 comment about instances of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary having a negative impact on public confidence.
The former Chief Justice of India was quoted in the book as "the path to rebuilding this trust lies in swift decisive and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues... Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues".
Government sources' response came shortly after the Supreme Court expressed 'grave concern' on the issue and said members of the judiciary, including High Court judges, had been 'perturbed' by the reference.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed that the court won't allow anyone to "defame the institution" and that he has taken cognisance and may initiate suo motu action. "The Supreme Court can take cognizance and conduct a hearing on its own," he said.
NCERT’s Class 8 book :— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) February 24, 2026
Includes a section on :
Corruption in the judiciary !
What about the massive corruption of :
Politicians, including ministers
Public servants
Investigation agencies
And why governments
Brush them under the carpet!
On Wednesday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, mentioned the issue before the Chief Justice. "We are deeply disturbed as the members of this institution to find that children of Class VIII students are being taught about corruption in judiciary. It is part of the NCERT. We have great stake in the institution; it is entirely scandalous. We have the copies of the book," Sibal said.
Singhvi said that the more than the content itself, the selectivity of the issue was concerning, as if there was no corruption elsewhere. There was not a word about corruption in bureaucracy, politics, public life and other institutions, he said.
Also Read
There Have Been Instances Of Corruption, Misconduct That Have Surfaced Even Within Judiciary: CJI Gavai