'Corruption In Judiciary' Reference To Be Removed From NCERT Class VIII Textbooks: Govt Sources

New Delhi: Reference to 'corruption in judiciary' will be removed from NCERT Class VIII textbooks, government sources said on Wednesday.

This section "should not have been written", sources said, adding such aspects are "not appropriate" and "inspirational things" should have been written instead. Sources also said quoting former Chief Justice, BR Gavai, "is not right" and "is not appropriate". It was pointed out the current Chief Justice had also expressed displeasure over the issue.

The reference cited was ex-Chief Justice BR Gavai's July 2025 comment about instances of corruption and misconduct within the judiciary having a negative impact on public confidence.

The former Chief Justice of India was quoted in the book as "the path to rebuilding this trust lies in swift decisive and transparent action taken to address and resolve these issues... Transparency and accountability are democratic virtues".