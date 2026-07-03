ETV Bharat / bharat

CorroHealth Puts Kerala Layoffs On Hold After Protests; 900 Employees Face Uncertain Future Hold

Ernakulam: Around 900 employees of US-based healthcare BPO (business process outsourcing) CorroHealth were left in shock on Friday after the company abruptly announced the closure of its Kerala operations and initiated mass layoffs at its Kochi and Kozhikode offices.

The sudden decision, reportedly taken without prior notice, triggered protests by employees and prompted intervention by public representatives, leading the company to temporarily put the layoffs on hold until Monday.

Employees said they reported to work as usual, only to be instructed to log out of their systems shortly after logging in. They were then informed that the company's Kochi and Kozhikode centres were being shut down permanently and that all operations in Kerala had ceased.

The abrupt announcement left hundreds of employees, many of them women, uncertain about their livelihoods. Soon after, affected workers gathered outside the office premises to protest the decision.

As part of the separation process, the company has reportedly offered employees a three-month salary as compensation. However, workers have demanded that the layoffs be withdrawn, arguing that securing alternative employment at short notice is extremely difficult in the current job market.

Some employees also alleged that during previous rounds of downsizing, the company headquartered in Texas had failed to provide fair compensation, raising concerns about whether the promised package would be implemented in full.