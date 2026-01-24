Corporate Backed Twenty20 Joins NDA Alliance Ahead Of Kerala Polls, Predicts A 'Wave'
Sabu M Jacob described ideologies of the CPM and Congress as "outdated,” will be ‘suicidal’ to continue with them
Published : January 24, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Ernakulam: In a significant realignment of Kerala’s political landscape, 'Twenty20', a corporate-backed political outfit, has formally joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sabu M. Jacob, the party's chief architect and president, announced the decision in Kizhakkambalam on Saturday, framing the move as a strategic necessity to survive the "combined efforts" of the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF to dismantle his party.
Addressing a press conference, Jacob stated that the entry into the NDA marks the evolution of a regional party onto the national stage. He described the alliance as a pivotal moment for Kerala’s development trajectory, rather than a mere political survival tactic.
Alliance, Not merger
Clearing the air regarding the nature of the partnership, Jacob emphasized that Twenty20 retains its distinct identity. "This is an alliance with the government that has been ruling India for a third consecutive term. We have not merged with the BJP; we have become a constituent partner of the NDA," he clarified.
The decision, according to Jacob, was not unilateral. The proposal was debated extensively within the party's district and state committees, where it reportedly garnered approval from over 80 percent of the members. Subsequently, the leadership was authorized to finalize the pact.
Addressing reports of recent high-profile exits from the party, Jacob dismissed them as part of a natural "evolutionary process." The move triggered immediate internal dissent. On January 23–24, 2026, several local leaders and elected representatives, including former Vadavucode block panchayat member Raseena Pareeth, resigned in protest, accusing the leadership of becoming a "recruitment agency for the BJP."
However, Jacob noted that dissatisfaction is inevitable during major transitions and refused to blame those who chose to leave, adding that further attrition was possible but would not deter the party's course.
The Development Agenda
The crux of the new alliance rests on a development-first agenda. Jacob expressed an ambition to replicate the infrastructural and economic strides seen in states like Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. By leveraging central assistance, the party aims to expand the successful 'Kizhakkambalam model' of governance across the state. He assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged full support for these initiatives, including specific central interventions to resolve issues faced by minority communities.
When pressed by reporters regarding the safety of Christian missionaries and minorities in BJP-ruled states—a politically sensitive topic in Kerala—Jacob offered a pragmatic defence. He suggested that conflicts are bound to occur wherever humans exist, but pointedly countered with a rhetorical question: "Do we see such issues happening here in Kerala?"
‘Outdated Philosophies’
Jacob did not mince words when critiquing the traditional political heavyweights of the state. Describing the ideologies of the CPM and Congress as "outdated philosophies" incapable of fostering change, he termed continued support for them as "suicidal."
In contrast, he lauded the Prime Minister’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative for elevating India’s standing as a global economic and military power. "Kerala needs a blend of technology and professionalism, not obsolete politics," he argued. Jacob expressed confidence that the electorate, weary of stagnation while other states surge ahead, is ready for a change. He predicted that this new coalition would trigger a decisive wave in favour of the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections.
