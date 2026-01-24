ETV Bharat / bharat

Corporate Backed Twenty20 Joins NDA Alliance Ahead Of Kerala Polls, Predicts A 'Wave'

Ernakulam: In a significant realignment of Kerala’s political landscape, 'Twenty20', a corporate-backed political outfit, has formally joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Sabu M. Jacob, the party's chief architect and president, announced the decision in Kizhakkambalam on Saturday, framing the move as a strategic necessity to survive the "combined efforts" of the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF to dismantle his party.

Addressing a press conference, Jacob stated that the entry into the NDA marks the evolution of a regional party onto the national stage. He described the alliance as a pivotal moment for Kerala’s development trajectory, rather than a mere political survival tactic.

Sabu M Jacob described ideologies of the CPM and Congress as "outdated (ETV Bharat)

Alliance, Not merger

Clearing the air regarding the nature of the partnership, Jacob emphasized that Twenty20 retains its distinct identity. "This is an alliance with the government that has been ruling India for a third consecutive term. We have not merged with the BJP; we have become a constituent partner of the NDA," he clarified.

The decision, according to Jacob, was not unilateral. The proposal was debated extensively within the party's district and state committees, where it reportedly garnered approval from over 80 percent of the members. Subsequently, the leadership was authorized to finalize the pact.

Addressing reports of recent high-profile exits from the party, Jacob dismissed them as part of a natural "evolutionary process." The move triggered immediate internal dissent. On January 23–24, 2026, several local leaders and elected representatives, including former Vadavucode block panchayat member Raseena Pareeth, resigned in protest, accusing the leadership of becoming a "recruitment agency for the BJP."