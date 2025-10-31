Corbett Park's Dhikala Zone Embraces Online Booking, Sells Out In Record Time
Jim Corbett National Park: Foreign Tourists Booked Until January 2026, Domestic Until December 2025
Published : October 31, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
By Kailash Suyal
Ramnagar: The world-famous Dhikala tourism zone of Jim Corbett National Park is completely booked by foreign tourists even before it opens this year. For the first time, the park administration started online bookings for foreign tourists 90 days in advance, but all the night-stay rooms were fully booked as soon as bookings opened.
As a result, all rooms for foreign tourists are booked until January 2026. Night stay facilities in Corbett Park will begin from November 15, 2025.
Dr. Saket Badola, Director of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, said that this time, a record number of foreign tourists have made advance bookings. He said that bookings for foreign tourists were opened 90 days before the opening of the Dhikala zone.
"Now, the quota for foreign tourists is completely booked until January 18, 2026. Over 200 foreign tourists have already booked rooms for overnight stays in advance. There is tremendous enthusiasm among domestic tourists, as well. The park administration opened bookings for domestic tourists 45 days in advance. The quota for Indian tourists is also completely full until December 2025," he said.
According to Badola, over 1000 Indian tourists have already booked for stay until December. The highly coveted Dhikala zone of Jim Corbett Park opens every year from November 15th after the monsoon season. It is considered the most preferred tourist destination. The park administration has completed all preparations for its opening. Every year, this zone is closed on June 15th, keeping in mind the safety of tourists.
The Dhikala zone offers both jungle safari and overnight stay facilities. Reaching here is a memorable experience in itself. Tourists can see Royal Bengal tigers, elephants, deer, bears, crocodiles, diverse bird species, grasslands, and rich biodiversity here.
Jim Corbett National Park, India's first national park, is a major attraction for tourists worldwide, with the number of visitors increasing year after year.
Corbett Park Zones
Corbett Park has a total of eight safari zones, including Dhikala, Bijrani, Jhirna, Dhela, Durgadevi, Sonanadi, Garjiya, and Pakhro. Of these, Dhikala, Bijrani, Jhirna, Dhela, and Durgadevi zones are the most popular. Some zones, like Jhirna, Dhela, and Garjiya, remain open throughout the year, while others close during the monsoon season.
Online booking has made travel easier. Local tourism operators and hotel owners are very excited about the news that the Dhikala zone is already fully booked in advance. Ramesh Suyal, a tourism operator from Ramnagar, said that the steps taken by the Corbett Park administration is highly commendable.
"It is very gratifying that the Dhikala zone is fully booked by foreign tourists until January 18, 2026. This initiative will bring a surge in the number of foreign tourists in Corbett again. Foreign tourist inflow will boost the local economy," says Deep Rajwar, Wildlife Photographer.
Tourism experts believe that the increasing number of foreign tourists will not only raise Corbett's global tourism profile but also create new employment opportunities for local communities.
