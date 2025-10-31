ETV Bharat / bharat

Corbett Park's Dhikala Zone Embraces Online Booking, Sells Out In Record Time

By Kailash Suyal

Ramnagar: The world-famous Dhikala tourism zone of Jim Corbett National Park is completely booked by foreign tourists even before it opens this year. For the first time, the park administration started online bookings for foreign tourists 90 days in advance, but all the night-stay rooms were fully booked as soon as bookings opened.

As a result, all rooms for foreign tourists are booked until January 2026. Night stay facilities in Corbett Park will begin from November 15, 2025.

Dr. Saket Badola, Director of Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, said that this time, a record number of foreign tourists have made advance bookings. He said that bookings for foreign tourists were opened 90 days before the opening of the Dhikala zone.

Corbett Park's Dhikala Zone Embraces Online Booking, Sells Out In Record Time (ETV Bharat)

"Now, the quota for foreign tourists is completely booked until January 18, 2026. Over 200 foreign tourists have already booked rooms for overnight stays in advance. There is tremendous enthusiasm among domestic tourists, as well. The park administration opened bookings for domestic tourists 45 days in advance. The quota for Indian tourists is also completely full until December 2025," he said.

According to Badola, over 1000 Indian tourists have already booked for stay until December. The highly coveted Dhikala zone of Jim Corbett Park opens every year from November 15th after the monsoon season. It is considered the most preferred tourist destination. The park administration has completed all preparations for its opening. Every year, this zone is closed on June 15th, keeping in mind the safety of tourists.