ETV Bharat / bharat

Cop's Image Can't Be Tarnished Due to 'Power Overuse' During Chalo Sansad March: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said the right to protest does not extend to damaging the "seat of sovereignty," and a police officer's image cannot be "tarnished" over an alleged "overuse of power" during the July 20 march to Parliament against the NEET paper leak.

Justice Girish Kathpalia made the observations while dismissing a petition seeking withdrawal of an inquiry from Delhi Police's Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba, after he was seen slapping a woman during the 'Chalo Sansad' march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and consequential administrative action was taken against him.

Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui contended that the petitioner's confidence in the fairness of the inquiry into her alleged illegal detention in 2025 has been irretrievably shaken due to Lamba's conduct, as seen in the video clip, and therefore, the proceedings should be assigned to an independent officer.

Justice Kathpalia, however, asserted that the police officer has the right to a fair trial, and even if he is seen slapping a woman, he may not be biased in every case.

"Just because he is caught on some video clip slapping a lady, we cannot tarnish him in black. Are we aware of the ground realities? How the crowd would have entered the Parliament and firing would have started. So many people would have died," the court remarked.

"Fundamental right to protest is there, but it does not extend to damage the seat of sovereignty. You were approaching sovereignty. In such a situation, how he has tackled the crowd, even if it is a case of overuse of power, that can't be (used) to tarnish him like this," it added.