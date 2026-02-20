'Cops Hobnobbing With Accused': SC Pulls Up Andhra Pradesh Police For Lackadaisical Probe In Murder Case Against YSRCP MLC
The apex court has fixed timelines to ensure the entire trial process is completed by November, 2026.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 20, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised Andhra Pradesh Police for its lackadaisical investigation in the 2022 murder case against YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, observing that the police were “hobnobbing” with the accused and there was “complete collusion”.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra represented the state of Andhra Pradesh before the bench.
During the hearing, the CJI observed that the investigation has not been completed in four years and asked what authority the DGP has to continue if he can't control the Superintendent of Police (SP) or the Investigating Officer (IO)?
The bench orally observed that if the police are incapable, they can transfer this investigation to the CBI today. Luthra said the supplementary chargesheet, which has all the documents, was filed today.
A counsel, representing the mother of the deceased, informed the bench that the court has not yet taken cognisance of the chargesheet and the trial has not started, stressing that the trial must be expedited to conclude within six months, which will serve the victim's interest. Luthra said the accused should remain in custody until the major witnesses are examined in the case.
Bhaskar is accused of killing his driver, Veedhi Subramanyam, a Dalit youth, in May 2022. The victim's family informed court that the chargesheet filing was delayed to ensure accused got benefit of default bail. The High Court did not grant him bail following which, the matter reached the Supreme Court.
Luthra contended that the investigation was taken seriously, and suggested that the probe was derailed, probably due to the accused's influence during the previous regime when his party was in power. He said this file was revived after the government changed in 2024 and pointed out that a defective chargesheet was filed earlier.
The bench asked what action was taken against the police officers responsible for the faulty probe, and asked, whether any show-cause notice was issued.
The bench expressed surprise that a bail matter has been kept pending for over four years after granting leave to appeal. "In bail matter, what is the need to grant leave to appeal? Dispose it off with a one-line order”, observed the bench
“This again shows laxity, if not complicity, of the state police, with the accused exhibiting gross negligence in the matter of investigation of a heinous offence”, the bench observed.
The apex court fixed timelines to ensure the trial is completed by November, 2026. It directed that further investigation has to be completed by March 31, charges have to be framed by April 18 and prosecution evidence has to be completed by August 31 so that the entire trial ends by November 30, 2026.
The bench requested the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to assign the matter to a senior judicial officer, who has to take up the matter on a weekly basis. The bench directed the portfolio judge of the high court to monitor the progress of the trial to ensure compliance with the timelines. The bench asked the High Court not to pass any interim order to stay the trial.
The Supreme Court had granted Bhaskar interim bail in December 2022.
Also Read