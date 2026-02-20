ETV Bharat / bharat

'Cops Hobnobbing With Accused': SC Pulls Up Andhra Pradesh Police For Lackadaisical Probe In Murder Case Against YSRCP MLC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised Andhra Pradesh Police for its lackadaisical investigation in the 2022 murder case against YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, observing that the police were “hobnobbing” with the accused and there was “complete collusion”.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra represented the state of Andhra Pradesh before the bench.

During the hearing, the CJI observed that the investigation has not been completed in four years and asked what authority the DGP has to continue if he can't control the Superintendent of Police (SP) or the Investigating Officer (IO)?

The bench orally observed that if the police are incapable, they can transfer this investigation to the CBI today. Luthra said the supplementary chargesheet, which has all the documents, was filed today.

A counsel, representing the mother of the deceased, informed the bench that the court has not yet taken cognisance of the chargesheet and the trial has not started, stressing that the trial must be expedited to conclude within six months, which will serve the victim's interest. Luthra said the accused should remain in custody until the major witnesses are examined in the case.

Bhaskar is accused of killing his driver, Veedhi Subramanyam, a Dalit youth, in May 2022. The victim's family informed court that the chargesheet filing was delayed to ensure accused got benefit of default bail. The High Court did not grant him bail following which, the matter reached the Supreme Court.

Luthra contended that the investigation was taken seriously, and suggested that the probe was derailed, probably due to the accused's influence during the previous regime when his party was in power. He said this file was revived after the government changed in 2024 and pointed out that a defective chargesheet was filed earlier.