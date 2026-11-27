ETV Bharat / bharat

COP31: India Welcomes USD 50 Million Climate Fund Pledge, Says Adaptation Needs Far Greater

New Delhi: India has welcomed a USD 50 million pledge to the Adaptation Fund at the UN climate change conference COP31, but said the contribution was inadequate given the scale of adaptation needs in developing countries and stressed that financial pledges must translate into timely and accessible resources.

In a written interview with PTI, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the removal of the USD 120 billion adaptation finance figure from the proposed cover text, and the failure to reach an overarching agreement at COP31, were disappointing.

“The absence of an agreed formulation on the USD 120 billion adaptation finance figure in the outcome is disappointing. It reflects the continuing difficulties in securing predictable financial commitments and agreement on how progress towards the existing goal of tripling adaptation finance by 2035 should be measured and monitored,” he said.

Yadav, however, noted that the absence of a cover decision did not extinguish developed countries’ commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

He said adaptation was not a secondary consideration but an immediate developmental necessity for millions of vulnerable people. India had consistently maintained that adaptation finance must be adequate, predictable, primarily public and substantially grant-based, he added.

“Developing countries should not be compelled to incur additional debt to protect vulnerable communities from climate impacts. At COP31, India worked closely with Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) and G77 (largest bloc of 134 developing nations plus China) partners to seek stronger outcomes on adaptation finance and implementation support,” Yadav said.

He said India would continue to push for enhanced financial support, transparency in delivery and implementation of existing commitments, particularly for the poorest and most climate-vulnerable countries.

Yadav said the failure to reach consensus on the proposed overarching agreement, the Antalya Pact, should not overshadow progress made on other issues and that the nation continues to deliver substantial climate action through its domestic efforts and resources.

“India engaged constructively throughout the Conference, working closely with BASIC, Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs) and G77 to secure a balanced and equitable outcome. We regret that consensus on the proposed Antalya Pact could not be reached. However, this should not overshadow the substantive progress achieved on several important issues,” he said.

On procedural decisions at COP31, Yadav said the Climate Finance Work Programme decision had established a process for further discussions, while the outcome on the Just Transition Work Programme was more substantive.

The Climate Finance Work Programme decision provides for discussions ahead of COP32 and COP33, including submissions by parties, workshops, virtual dialogues and a high-level ministerial roundtable in 2027.

“While agreement on its substantive scope remains outstanding, the decision provides an opportunity to advance discussions on developed countries’ obligations,” he said.

On just transition, parties agreed to extend the work programme until November 2029, strengthen its implementation-oriented activities and pursue a phased approach towards operationalising the Just Transition Mechanism. Its functions and institutional arrangements will be considered further in 2027.

Yadav said India had advocated a nationally determined, party-guided approach to just transition that covered employment, social protection, energy access, poverty eradication and sustainable development.

He said the success of the decisions would ultimately be measured by the finance, technology, capacity-building and practical support they delivered to developing countries.

Asked whether a more vocal G77, as seen at COP29 in Baku, could have led to a different outcome at COP31, Yadav rejected the suggestion that the group had been less active or effective.