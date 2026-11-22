COP31: India Engaged Constructively, Tirelessly Till End, Says Bhupender Yadav
In a post on X, the minister also stated that India regretted that a consensus on the final draft agreement could not be reached.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
New Delhi: As the UN climate talks in Antalya, Turkiye, failed to reach an overarching agreement on Sunday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India engaged constructively and tirelessly till the very end.
In a post on X, the minister also stated that India regretted that a consensus on the final draft agreement could not be reached.
As #COP31 draws to a close, I would like to thank the entire team with me in Antalya, Türkiye. The team worked tirelessly towards putting forth India's position as a responsible global solution-oriented player and building a case for a greener tomorrow. Thank you, all. https://t.co/oKawodB3Ad— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) November 22, 2026
The annual conference, called COP31, ended without a final agreement due to disagreements on a stronger commitment to transition away from fossil fuels or securing new, quantified climate finance pledges.
Yadav said, "Climate ambition must go hand in hand with means of implementation. Energy transitions must be nationally determined, just and equitable, backed by finance, technology and capacity-building for developing countries."
He added that the absence of a final agreement did not pause climate action. India continues to deliver at home, with over 170 GW of solar capacity, and remains committed to consensus-based multilateralism on the road to COP32, according to the minister.
Moreover, Yadav highlighted, "India, for like minded developing countries, raised a fundamental question at COP-31: Why are we here, and how did we arrive at this climate crisis? Historical and continuing emissions have consumed a disproportionate share of the global carbon budget."
Equity and climate justice must therefore remain at the heart of our collective response, said the minister.
Also Read