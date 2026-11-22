ETV Bharat / bharat

COP31: India Engaged Constructively, Tirelessly Till End, Says Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav during a meeting with Japan's Environment Minister Hiroyoshi Sasagawa on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As the UN climate talks in Antalya, Turkiye, failed to reach an overarching agreement on Sunday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India engaged constructively and tirelessly till the very end.

In a post on X, the minister also stated that India regretted that a consensus on the final draft agreement could not be reached.

The annual conference, called COP31, ended without a final agreement due to disagreements on a stronger commitment to transition away from fossil fuels or securing new, quantified climate finance pledges. Yadav said, "Climate ambition must go hand in hand with means of implementation. Energy transitions must be nationally determined, just and equitable, backed by finance, technology and capacity-building for developing countries."