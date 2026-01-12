Cooperation In Defence And Security Between India And Germany Is A Symbol Of Mutual Trust: PM
The visiting German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, announced visa-free transit for Indian citizens via Germany.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Stating that the growing cooperation in defence and security between India and Germany is a symbol of mutual trust and shared vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, “We will also work on a roadmap to enhance cooperation between our defence industries, which will open up new opportunities for co-development and co-production.”
Asserting that India and Germany are working together to build secure, trusted, and resilient supply chains in areas such as climate, energy, urban development, and urban mobility, Modi said that the new mega project in green hydrogen involving companies from both countries will prove to be a game-changer for the energy of the future.
In a joint statement following a delegation-level meeting between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the Indian side, Modi said that it is a matter of special joy for me to welcome Chancellor Merz on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti today.
The German Chancellor has also announced visa-free transit for Indian citizens via Germany. “This will further strengthen people-to-people connections between our two countries,” Modi said.
“It is a pleasant coincidence that Swami Vivekananda himself built the bridge of philosophy, knowledge, and spirituality between India and Germany. And today, Chancellor Merz’s visit is giving that bridge new energy, renewed trust, and scope,” Modi said.
“As Chancellor, this is his first visit not only to India, but to Asia. It is a strong testament to the importance he places on relations with India,” Modi stated.
Modi said that Chancellor Merz’s visit is taking place at a particularly significant time. “Last year, we completed 25 years of our strategic partnership, and this year, we are also celebrating 75 years of our diplomatic relations. These milestones are not merely markers of time. They are symbols of our shared ambitions, mutual trust, and steadily strengthening cooperation,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that the close cooperation between the economies of countries like India and Germany is important for all of humanity. “The growing trade and investment ties have infused new energy into our strategic partnership. Our bilateral trade has now reached its highest level ever and crossed the USD 50 billion mark. More than two thousand German companies have been present in India for a long time. This reflects their unwavering confidence in India and the immense opportunities that exist here. This was evident at the India-Germany CEO Forum this morning,” Modi said.
India and Germany also signed MoUs on climate, energy, urban development, and urban mobility.
“India and Germany share deep and historic people-to-people ties. The works of Rabindranath Tagore gave a new perspective to Germany’s intellectual world. Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy inspired not only Germany but all of Europe. And Madame Cama, by unfurling India’s flag of freedom in Germany for the first time, gave global recognition to our aspirations for independence. Today, we are giving this historic connection the form of a modern partnership,” Modi said.
With the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit, special emphasis has been placed on enhancing migration, mobility, and skilling.
“Today, we have also taken concrete steps to advance cooperation in the field of sports. This will become an effective means of connecting our youth. The Comprehensive Roadmap on Higher Education, released today, will give a new direction to our partnership in the education sector. I invite German universities to open their campuses in India,” Modi said.
“I am pleased that the German Maritime Museum is joining the National Maritime Heritage Complex being developed at Lothal in Gujarat. This is a historic step that will connect the maritime histories of both our countries,” Modi said.
India and Germany also signed an MoU to further strengthen collaboration in the field of traditional medicine.
“India and Germany have always stood shoulder to shoulder. The strength of our friendship is visible on the global stage. Our trilateral development partnership, through joint projects in countries such as Ghana, Cameroon, and Malawi, is a successful model for the world. We will continue to work together to support development in the Global South,” Modi said.
Stating that the Indo-Pacific is of high priority for both countries, Modi said, “To enhance our cooperation in this region, we are going to launch a Consultation Mechanism.”
Both sides discussed a range of global and regional issues in detail, including Ukraine and Gaza.
“India has always advocated for the peaceful resolution of all problems and disputes and supports all efforts being made in this direction. We agree that terrorism is a serious threat to all humanity. India and Germany will continue to fight it together with full determination,” Modi said.