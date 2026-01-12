ETV Bharat / bharat

Cooperation In Defence And Security Between India And Germany Is A Symbol Of Mutual Trust: PM

New Delhi: Stating that the growing cooperation in defence and security between India and Germany is a symbol of mutual trust and shared vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, “We will also work on a roadmap to enhance cooperation between our defence industries, which will open up new opportunities for co-development and co-production.”

Asserting that India and Germany are working together to build secure, trusted, and resilient supply chains in areas such as climate, energy, urban development, and urban mobility, Modi said that the new mega project in green hydrogen involving companies from both countries will prove to be a game-changer for the energy of the future.

In a joint statement following a delegation-level meeting between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the Indian side, Modi said that it is a matter of special joy for me to welcome Chancellor Merz on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti today.

The German Chancellor has also announced visa-free transit for Indian citizens via Germany. “This will further strengthen people-to-people connections between our two countries,” Modi said.

“It is a pleasant coincidence that Swami Vivekananda himself built the bridge of philosophy, knowledge, and spirituality between India and Germany. And today, Chancellor Merz’s visit is giving that bridge new energy, renewed trust, and scope,” Modi said.

“As Chancellor, this is his first visit not only to India, but to Asia. It is a strong testament to the importance he places on relations with India,” Modi stated.

Modi said that Chancellor Merz’s visit is taking place at a particularly significant time. “Last year, we completed 25 years of our strategic partnership, and this year, we are also celebrating 75 years of our diplomatic relations. These milestones are not merely markers of time. They are symbols of our shared ambitions, mutual trust, and steadily strengthening cooperation,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the close cooperation between the economies of countries like India and Germany is important for all of humanity. “The growing trade and investment ties have infused new energy into our strategic partnership. Our bilateral trade has now reached its highest level ever and crossed the USD 50 billion mark. More than two thousand German companies have been present in India for a long time. This reflects their unwavering confidence in India and the immense opportunities that exist here. This was evident at the India-Germany CEO Forum this morning,” Modi said.

India and Germany also signed MoUs on climate, energy, urban development, and urban mobility.