Former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s Convoy Attacked In Punjab
BJP leader has blamed Aam Aadmi Party for the attack.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Pathankot: The convoy of former Union Minister of State for Railways and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Ravneet Singh Bittu, was attacked on Friday as it was heading towards Pathankot to be part of the party’s anti-drug programme.
Bittu held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responsible for the attack alleging that more than hundred workers of the party were involved in the incident.
The convoy was attacked when it was on its way to Pathankot to join the party's “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” launch. Bittu’s security team nabbed three persons allegedly associated with the AAP.
“The local MLA had sent these persons to stop us from taking part in the yatra. Such incidents pose a serious threat to democracy and the security of political leaders,” said Bittu.
Bittu said that if anything happens to him, the Chief Minister of Punjab and the DGP will be responsible. The BJP leader demanded that the Punjab government should immediately investigate the incident and ensure the security of every political worker and leader.
The attack came while the party has planned the “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” today. BJP national president Nitin Nabin will flag the yatra which will cover a distance of 4,000 km, passing through all 117 assembly constituencies and will culminate in Jalandhar on September 30, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally.
Nabin said that the party is launching a movement against drug abuse in Punjab. He alleged that the youth of the state have been pushed towards drug addiction and promised that he will run this campaign in collaboration with the families affected by this problem.
“I believe that the youth of Punjab are the heirs of hardworking farming families and the successors of a rich culture and a prosperous industrial sector. They have been pushed into the clutches of drugs and left completely directionless. This generation could have been a symbol of pride for Punjab and a driving force in shaping its future. Instead, they have been misled,” said Nabin.
"I also believe that the political parties of the state used the drug issue only to gain power, but upon coming to power, they saw the drug trade as just a commercial venture or a means of profit and allowed it to flourish under political patronage. The Bharatiya Janata Party is now starting an agitation against this. After the nationwide public campaign against drugs launched by the Prime Minister on August 2, the Punjab BJP is planning a campaign to raise its voice against this problem. We will travel this journey together with the families who have lost their loved ones and who deeply understand this pain and suffering," he added.
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