ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s Convoy Attacked In Punjab

Pathankot: The convoy of former Union Minister of State for Railways and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Ravneet Singh Bittu, was attacked on Friday as it was heading towards Pathankot to be part of the party’s anti-drug programme.

Bittu held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responsible for the attack alleging that more than hundred workers of the party were involved in the incident.

The convoy was attacked when it was on its way to Pathankot to join the party's “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” launch. Bittu’s security team nabbed three persons allegedly associated with the AAP.

“The local MLA had sent these persons to stop us from taking part in the yatra. Such incidents pose a serious threat to democracy and the security of political leaders,” said Bittu.

Bittu said that if anything happens to him, the Chief Minister of Punjab and the DGP will be responsible. The BJP leader demanded that the Punjab government should immediately investigate the incident and ensure the security of every political worker and leader.