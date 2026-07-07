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BJP MLA Raju Singh’s Conviction Blows The Lid Off The Criminalisation Of Politics In Bihar

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur of Bihar, Raju Singh is likely to lose his Assembly membership after being convicted to four years in prison in a case of culpable homicide. This conviction has once again lifted the lid off the criminalisation of politics in Bihar and brought to centrestage the legacy of public representatives being convicted for heinous crimes.

In 2018, Raju had resorted to celebratory firing at a New Year's party in Delhi in which a woman architect, Archana Gupta, was shot and later died while being treated. On July 4, the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court convicted Raju in the case.

Bihar's Legacy Of Convicted Politicians

Several prominent Bihar politicians have been forced out of electoral politics due to court convictions. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav lost his Lok Sabha membership after being convicted in the fodder scam and is currently ineligible to contest elections. Similarly, former MPs Prabhunath Singh of RJD and Jagdish Sharma, who was with various parties including Janata Dal (United) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), were also disqualified after being convicted by the courts.

Similarly, former MP Suraj Bhan Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was also disqualified from contesting elections after being convicted in a murder case. Former MLA Anand Mohan of now defunct Bihar People’s Party (BPP) and Janata Dal was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the then District Magistrate of Gopalganj, G Krishnaiah. This kept him away from the electoral fray for a long time.

In some political cases, politicians have received significant relief from higher courts. Raj Ballabh Yadav of RJD was disqualified from contesting elections for a long time after being convicted in a rape case but later became eligible again after being acquitted by the court. Similarly, Mishrilal Yadav, the BJP MLA from Alinagar, lost his membership in 2024 but was reinstated after his acquittal.

No Party Without Criminal Representatives

The Bihar Assembly has a long history of MLAs losing their membership due to convictions. In 2024, Manoj Manzil, the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) MLA from Agiaon, lost his seat after being convicted in a murder case. Similarly, former RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahni was removed from the House after being found guilty in a fraud case.

Several other prominent leaders have also been accused of corruption and serious crimes from time to time. Former RJD leader Mohammad Ilyas Hussain was disqualified after being convicted in a major scam. In 2022, JDU’s Mokama strongman Anant Singh's membership was terminated under the Arms Act, but he was later acquitted.

Political observers say that during elections, all political parties promise the public that they will not give tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds. However, when the list of MPs and MLAs is released, these claims are proven completely false. The number of public representatives in Bihar accused of murder, rape, fraud and major scams reflects this harsh reality.