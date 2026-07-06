From Testimony To Technology: How New Criminal Laws Are Changing POCSO Investigations
The Telangana conviction illustrates a shift from witness-centric investigations to forensic-led prosecutions, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The conviction of a man in Telangana for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl is being projected as a model implementation of India’s new criminal laws.
While the punishment--20 years’ rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act--is not unusual, the manner in which the case was investigated marks a significant departure from how children's sexual abuse cases were traditionally handled.
Unlike many earlier cases that depended primarily on the victim’s testimony, medical examination and witness accounts, investigators in the Telangana case built a multi-layered prosecution using DNA profiling, forensic examination, electronic evidence, digital documentation through the e-Sakshya application and a chargesheet filed electronically via the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) platform.
The investigation was completed within 67 days, and the accused was convicted within 398 days of the FIR.
The case, however, is not the first POCSO conviction under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).
Several convictions under the new legal framework have already been reported across states, including Odisha and Telangana.
However, what distinguishes the Telangana case is the government’s emphasis on how the three new criminal laws were used together--from recording the victim’s statement and videographing the crime scene to documenting evidence digitally and relying on DNA analysis to corroborate the survivor's testimony.
A Shift From Conventional Investigations
Under the earlier system governed by the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, investigations often relied heavily on oral testimony, medical reports and documentary evidence. Although DNA and forensic science were available, their use was inconsistent because of delays in evidence collection, limited forensic capacity and procedural bottlenecks.
The new criminal law framework seeks to change that by encouraging scientific investigation, expanding recognition of electronic evidence and digitising evidence collection and case management.
In the Telangana case, investigators documented panchanamas and witness statements through e-Sakshya, videographed the crime scene, sent biological samples for DNA examination and filed the charge sheet digitally.
Officials argue that this created a stronger evidentiary chain that reduced the scope for procedural challenges during trial.
Comparison With Earlier POCSO Trends
One of the biggest challenges in POCSO prosecutions, often, has been low conviction rates and lengthy trials. According to government analyses, conviction rates in POCSO cases hovered around 34–35 percent before the new criminal laws, while pendency remained extremely high.
Many acquittals resulted not from weak allegations but from inadequate investigation, delayed forensic reports, hostile witnesses or gaps in evidence collection.
“The Telangana case attempts to address each of these shortcomings through prompt rescue, scientific evidence, digital documentation and adherence to statutory timelines,” a senior government official aware of the matter told ETV Bharat.
Not An Isolated Conviction
Other states have also reported convictions under the new legal regime.
In Odisha, for instance, courts have delivered convictions in POCSO cases registered after the new laws came into force, with appellate courts examining how evidence and statutory presumptions were applied.
However, the Telangana case is among the more comprehensive examples officially highlighted because it combines victim-centric procedures, DNA profiling, electronic evidence, digital investigation tools and coordinated prosecution under the BNS, BNSS and BSA which were enacted by the Parliament and came into effect from July 1, 2024.
The Larger Significance
For criminal justice experts, the importance of the Telangana case lies less in the sentence awarded--which was under the POCSO Act--and more in the investigative model it represents.
“The case demonstrates how forensic science, digital evidence management and integrated police-court systems can strengthen prosecutions without relying solely on witness testimony. If replicated consistently across states, such practices could reduce investigation delays, improve evidence quality and enhance conviction rates,” the official stated.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former director general of Uttar Pradesh Police, Prakash Singh, hailed that the three new criminal laws ensure justice within a limited time frame and it will sustain over a period of time.
“Even the POSCO cases, which used to take years of testimony and trials, get completed within a fixed time frame,” he said.
Singh, however, emphasised that there is a need for an independent assessment and verification over the implementation of the new criminal laws.
Senior criminal lawyer, Mohan Shyam said that whether the new criminal laws ultimately transform India's criminal justice system will depend not on isolated success stories but on how uniformly states adopt scientific investigation, strengthen forensic infrastructure and ensure timely trials.
"The Telangana conviction offers a promising example, but it is one among a growing number of cases testing the effectiveness of India's new criminal justice framework," said advocate Shyam.
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