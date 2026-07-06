ETV Bharat / bharat

From Testimony To Technology: How New Criminal Laws Are Changing POCSO Investigations

In the Telangana case, the investigation was completed within 67 days, and the accused was convicted within 398 days of the FIR. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The conviction of a man in Telangana for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl is being projected as a model implementation of India’s new criminal laws.

While the punishment--20 years’ rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act--is not unusual, the manner in which the case was investigated marks a significant departure from how children's sexual abuse cases were traditionally handled.

Unlike many earlier cases that depended primarily on the victim’s testimony, medical examination and witness accounts, investigators in the Telangana case built a multi-layered prosecution using DNA profiling, forensic examination, electronic evidence, digital documentation through the e-Sakshya application and a chargesheet filed electronically via the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) platform.

The investigation was completed within 67 days, and the accused was convicted within 398 days of the FIR.

The case, however, is not the first POCSO conviction under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Several convictions under the new legal framework have already been reported across states, including Odisha and Telangana.

However, what distinguishes the Telangana case is the government’s emphasis on how the three new criminal laws were used together--from recording the victim’s statement and videographing the crime scene to documenting evidence digitally and relying on DNA analysis to corroborate the survivor's testimony.

A Shift From Conventional Investigations

Under the earlier system governed by the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, investigations often relied heavily on oral testimony, medical reports and documentary evidence. Although DNA and forensic science were available, their use was inconsistent because of delays in evidence collection, limited forensic capacity and procedural bottlenecks.

The new criminal law framework seeks to change that by encouraging scientific investigation, expanding recognition of electronic evidence and digitising evidence collection and case management.

In the Telangana case, investigators documented panchanamas and witness statements through e-Sakshya, videographed the crime scene, sent biological samples for DNA examination and filed the charge sheet digitally.

Officials argue that this created a stronger evidentiary chain that reduced the scope for procedural challenges during trial.

Comparison With Earlier POCSO Trends

One of the biggest challenges in POCSO prosecutions, often, has been low conviction rates and lengthy trials. According to government analyses, conviction rates in POCSO cases hovered around 34–35 percent before the new criminal laws, while pendency remained extremely high.