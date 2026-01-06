ETV Bharat / bharat

Conversion To Islam Or Inability To Pay Fine? Family Of Uttar Pradesh Man Jailed In Pakistan Demands His Return

Aligarh: The family of Badal Babu, a young man from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has appealed to the authorities to bring their son imprisoned in a Pakistan jail after the completion of his sentence.

Babu, who hails from Khitkari village had reportedly befriended 21-year-old Sana Rani of Pakistan on Facebook. He had later sneaked into Pakistan to meet Sana in Mauang village of Mandi Bahauddin district in the country's Punjab province, but was arrested by Pakistani police on December 27, 2024, for entering Pakistan without a visa or passport.

Anxious Parents Demand Son's Return

Babu's father Kripal Singh and mother Gayatri Devi on Tuesday reached the District Magistrate's office here demanding his return to India. The family met with the DM and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister.

Babu's father Kripal Singh and mother Gayatri Devi (ETV Bharat)

Singh said that his son's sentence has been completed, but he is unable to return to India because he cannot pay the fine. He said he and his wife had come to the DM office with their grievance in this regard. Singh said they have no information on how and through what process the fine can be paid.