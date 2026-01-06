Conversion To Islam Or Inability To Pay Fine? Family Of Uttar Pradesh Man Jailed In Pakistan Demands His Return
The family of Badal Babu, who crossed the border to meet his alleged girlfriend, but was arrested by the Pakistan agencies, demanded his return.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Aligarh: The family of Badal Babu, a young man from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh has appealed to the authorities to bring their son imprisoned in a Pakistan jail after the completion of his sentence.
Babu, who hails from Khitkari village had reportedly befriended 21-year-old Sana Rani of Pakistan on Facebook. He had later sneaked into Pakistan to meet Sana in Mauang village of Mandi Bahauddin district in the country's Punjab province, but was arrested by Pakistani police on December 27, 2024, for entering Pakistan without a visa or passport.
Anxious Parents Demand Son's Return
Babu's father Kripal Singh and mother Gayatri Devi on Tuesday reached the District Magistrate's office here demanding his return to India. The family met with the DM and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister.
Singh said that his son's sentence has been completed, but he is unable to return to India because he cannot pay the fine. He said he and his wife had come to the DM office with their grievance in this regard. Singh said they have no information on how and through what process the fine can be paid.
“We are a family of labourers and our financial situation is very weak. Paying the fine of 5,000 rupees is not easy for us,” he said.
"We are poor people. We don't have that much money, but we will arrange it somehow for our son. After all, he is our son; we raised him since childhood. Which parents can abandon their son like this?"
No Idea About Alleged Conversion
The family further said that they had no idea about speculations that Babu had converted to Islam in the Pakistani jail. The couple said they have only learned about this from the media and other external sources.
Singh thanked their lawyer Fiaz Ramay for his significant help in his son's case adding he was continuously providing legal assistance.
The family has also written letters to the External Affairs Minister, Home Minister, Prime Minister besides the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh over Babu's return.
