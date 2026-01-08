Controversy Over Entry Restrictions For Non-Hindus At Haridwar Ganga Ghats During Ardhakumbh
Hindu leader Nitin Gautam appealed to government to ban the entry of non-Hindus around more than hundred Ganga ghats and major religious places in Uttarakhand.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Kiran Kant Sharma
Dehradun: The state government is preparing to organise the proposed Ardhakumbh Mela in Uttarakhand in the year 2027 on the lines of Purna Kumbh. The government claims that the event will be grand and historic. For this purpose, plans are being made for infrastructure, security, transport and beautification of the river front.
However, a statement from Nitin Gautam, the president of Ganga Sabha and a Hindu leader has sparked a debate between the Sadhu-Sant society and the government. Nitin Gautam appealed to the government to ban the entry of non-Hindus around more than hundred Ganga ghats and major religious places in Uttarakhand.
Some saints are expressing dissatisfaction with this demand, while many saints and religious organisations are standing with the government. Questions are being raised regarding religious sentiments and the legal, historical basis behind such thoughts. Along with this, the Bylaws of Haridwar Municipal Corporation, which has been going on since the British period, came into discussion.
The bylaws of Haridwar Municipal Corporation dates back to the year 1916 during the British rule. According to this bylaws, non-Hindus cannot purchase land in Haridwar Municipal Corporation area, especially in Har ki Pauri and surrounding religious areas. Non-Hindu shopkeepers or traders have to leave the area after sunset. This bylaw was reportedly designed keeping in mind the religious and cultural identity of Haridwar.
According to religious beliefs, even the duty of non-Hindu officials cannot be imposed after sunset in this area. If duty is imposed for any reason, they have to leave the area after sunset.
The bylaws also mention in detail the rules related to langar arrangement, horse-train operation, vegetable market, meat and fish trade, fishing in the Ganga, cleaning of rivers and canals, vaccination, sale of food items and school fees of children.
However, with the passage of time, the strict observance of these rules has become less strict. Even the local people living in Haridwar do not pay much attention to these rules, but religious organizations and people associated with faith believe that these traditions should be strictly enforced again during festivals like Kumbh. It has happened before, the effect of its observance has been seen before.
Haridwar Ganga Sabha functionary Ujjwal Pandit said that the bylaws have been widely followed before. According to him, many big and famous non-Hindu names including former governor of Uttarakhand Aziz Qureshi, Margaret Alva, leader Azam Khan, film actor Salman Khan, actress Katrina Kaif have honoured Haridwar Bylaws.
"When the then Governor Aziz Qureshi came to Haridwar to attend the Aarti, he was informed about the Bylaws. After that, instead of going to the Har ki Pauri, he sat on the Malviya island and watched the Aarti,” said Ujjwal Pandit, Officer, Ganga Sabha Haridwar
Similarly, Margaret Alva could not reach Harki Pauri many times due to rules. Salman Khan also did not get permission to shoot a partner film with Govinda on Harki Pauri.
Manoj Garg, the first mayor of Haridwar Municipal Corporation, says that all the rules are very clear in the bylaws. "Even today government documents in the registry office clearly state who is the buyer of the land and what is his eligibility? If this issue is raised, the government should consider it rationally,' Manoj Garg, first mayor of Haridwar, said.
"Even during the time of the British, there were rules regarding the stay and business of non-Hindus in Haridwar. For a safe Kumbh, it is necessary to ban the entry of non-Hindus at all Ganga ghats and religious places," Nitin Gautam, asserted President, Ganga Sabha Haridwar
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a statement issued on this whole matter, stated that the government is seriously considering all aspects. Dhami said, “all aspects are being studied to maintain the sanctity and divinity of Haridwar. The government does not want to violate any old laws or bylaws. The decision will be taken keeping in mind both the religious beliefs and the constitutional scope.”
Satpal Brahmachari, a Congress leader and the former president of Haridwar Municipality, currently MP from Sonepat, has given a balanced response. "I have been a leader of all societies. Every society must have contributed to the construction of Ganga ghats. It is fine if the work is done according to the bylaws, but when you talk of more than 100 ghats, it reaches Roorkee and Mangalore. The question is where will it be implemented and why is it felt necessary?" Satpal Brahmachari, MP, Sonipat asked.
Now it will be important to see how the government balances between the religious traditions and constitutional values and promotes a greater acceptance of every society at the Kumbh.