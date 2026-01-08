ETV Bharat / bharat

Controversy Over Entry Restrictions For Non-Hindus At Haridwar Ganga Ghats During Ardhakumbh

Kiran Kant Sharma

Dehradun: The state government is preparing to organise the proposed Ardhakumbh Mela in Uttarakhand in the year 2027 on the lines of Purna Kumbh. The government claims that the event will be grand and historic. For this purpose, plans are being made for infrastructure, security, transport and beautification of the river front.

However, a statement from Nitin Gautam, the president of Ganga Sabha and a Hindu leader has sparked a debate between the Sadhu-Sant society and the government. Nitin Gautam appealed to the government to ban the entry of non-Hindus around more than hundred Ganga ghats and major religious places in Uttarakhand.

Some saints are expressing dissatisfaction with this demand, while many saints and religious organisations are standing with the government. Questions are being raised regarding religious sentiments and the legal, historical basis behind such thoughts. Along with this, the Bylaws of Haridwar Municipal Corporation, which has been going on since the British period, came into discussion.

The bylaws of Haridwar Municipal Corporation dates back to the year 1916 during the British rule. According to this bylaws, non-Hindus cannot purchase land in Haridwar Municipal Corporation area, especially in Har ki Pauri and surrounding religious areas. Non-Hindu shopkeepers or traders have to leave the area after sunset. This bylaw was reportedly designed keeping in mind the religious and cultural identity of Haridwar.

According to religious beliefs, even the duty of non-Hindu officials cannot be imposed after sunset in this area. If duty is imposed for any reason, they have to leave the area after sunset.

The bylaws also mention in detail the rules related to langar arrangement, horse-train operation, vegetable market, meat and fish trade, fishing in the Ganga, cleaning of rivers and canals, vaccination, sale of food items and school fees of children.

However, with the passage of time, the strict observance of these rules has become less strict. Even the local people living in Haridwar do not pay much attention to these rules, but religious organizations and people associated with faith believe that these traditions should be strictly enforced again during festivals like Kumbh. It has happened before, the effect of its observance has been seen before.